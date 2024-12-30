The New York Islanders hoped a full season of Patrick Roy could lead to success in 2024-25. Perhaps this is why New York allowed veteran forward Brock Nelson to enter the season without a contract extension. To be fair, Nelson was not in a hurry to sign with the Islanders before the season began. Now, it seems as if the veteran forward's future on Long Island is up in the air.

The Islanders are near the bottom of the league to this point in the season. As the calendar prepares to flip to 2025, New York is watching its postseason hopes fade into obscurity. As a result, it appears the team is going to sell at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline in March.

If that happens, Nelson is a prime trade candidate. As mentioned, the Islanders forward is a pending free agent. Moreover, he has a very solid track record. Especially within the last few seasons. In fact, he has three straight seasons with 30+ goals. This year the veteran forward has had a dip in production, scoring just 10 goals in 37 games.

In any event, a contending team is surely going to be interested in Nelson if he's available. Despite his decline in production, there is a lot to like about his game. And legitimate top-six centers certainly don't grow on trees in the NHL. With this in mind, here are two early landing spots for Islanders star Brock Nelson ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Maple Leafs are a fit for Islanders' Brock Nelson

The Toronto Maple Leafs brought in Craig Berube to lead the team behind the bench this season. And they are certainly loving life with a new coach in 2024-25. The Maple Leafs are currently tied on points with the Florida Panthers for the Atlantic Division lead. Moreover, they are tied on points as the third-best team in the Eastern Conference.

The Maple Leafs could find themselves active on the trade front ahead of the deadline. Toronto could add around the margins or swing for one of the bigger fish. Nelson falls into the latter category given his track record and positional value.

Nelson could slot in at center and give Toronto one of the deepest center ice groups in the NHL. Moreover, he could move over to the wing. This move is likely Nelson's easiest path to playing time up the lineup.

Nelson may come at a steep cost. But it would certainly be a cost worth paying for the Maple Leafs. He could be one of the missing pieces toward a deep playoff run for Toronto in 2025.

The Stars could use a center

The Dallas Stars lost veteran center Tyler Seguin to injury earlier in December. His absence in the lineup has created a hole Dallas certainly needs to fill in some way. The Stars have cap space to burn with Seguin's contract going on long-term injured reserve. Brock Nelson is one potential option they could go down to fill his void.

Nelson has a better shot of playing in the top-six with the Stars. Moving to the wing would allow young center Wyatt Johnston to remain on the second line. However, if Nelson played center, Johnston could slot into a role on the third line.

The current Islanders forward is not the team's only option. For instance, the Stars are a landing spot for Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett should he be made available. In any event, Nelson's positional versatility could be a factor as Dallas searches the trade market.

Nelson could provide important balance to a Stars lineup in need of it. No matter where the Islanders forward played, the third line would become more of an offensive threat. This could certainly help Dallas as they look to contend for the Stanley Cup in 2025.