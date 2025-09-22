The New York Islanders took to the ice for the first time in preseason. First-round picks Matthew Schaefer and Kashawn Aitcheson were among the promising talent hitting the ice for New York. Unfortunately, Aitcheson's night ended early after a scary hit.

The Islanders took on the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. With the score 2-1 New York, Aitcheson carried the puck through the neutral zone, looking to get something started in transition. However, he was laid out with a vicious hit at center ice. Players from both teams dropped the gloves after the hit.

Here is the hit on Kashawn Aitcheson that knocked him out of the game pic.twitter.com/E9X1S3gGV2 — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) September 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The hit certainly looked scary, but it does not appear this will be a serious injury. Aitcheson is reportedly day-to-day following this hit, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. This is very good news for the Islanders and their young defenseman.

Islanders have high hopes for Kashawn Aitcheson

The Islanders had three first-round picks after trading Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens. New York used their first overall selection on Schaefer. With their other two picks, they selected Aitcheson and Swedish forward Victor Eklund.

Aitcheson had drawn some buzz as a potential top-10 pick. He was a heart and soul sort of player with the Barrie Colts in the OHL. He would hit anyone who moved in his vincinity. But he never crossed the line between physical play and dirty play.

The Islanders hope Aitcheson can become a top-four defenseman down the line. New York struggled with keeping defensemen healthy at the NHL level last season. Dobson, Alexander Romanov, and Adam Pelech all missed time with injuries. Romanov and Pelech missed extended time, as they were held out 16 and 22 games, respectively.

Aitcheson certainly won't solve their defensive depth issues at the NHL level this season. He is not expected to make the team quite yet. Still, the Islanders saw defensive depth as an organizational need. And they believe Aitcheson has the ability to become one of their better rearguards in due time.