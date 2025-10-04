The Georgia football team got a heartbreaking loss in their last game, against Alabama. Following that contest, Georgia got hit with some tough injury news. Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor needed surgery after sustaining an upper-body injury in practice this week, per On3.

Taylor is out for the team's game Saturday against Kentucky. The Georgia wide receiver is expected to miss at least a few weeks, the outlet reported. He is one of five Georgia players out for the Kentucky game. Taylor has seen most of his playing time while working with the special teams unit.

Georgia enters the contest with a 3-1 record. The Bulldogs are 1-1 in the SEC this season, with a win over Tennessee. Kentucky is 2-2 on the season, with an 0-2 conference mark.

Georgia football is in a must win situation against Kentucky

Georgia nearly defeated Alabama but the Bulldogs lost by a 24-21 score. The Bulldogs struggled to pass the football, as the squad finished the contest with just 130 passing yards.

Article Continues Below

“We did not play well on third down, and it pretty much showed all night,” Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said after the Alabama game, per the Associated Press.

The Bulldogs hope to return to the College Football Playoff this season. Georgia made the CFP in 2024, but were upset by Notre Dame. The Bulldogs have to quickly put the Alabama loss behind them, as the SEC presents them several challenges this campaign.

Georgia football is led by quarterback Gunner Stockton. Stockton has five touchdown passes this season, without an interception. The quarterback has posted 851 passing yards. Georgia needs him to have a bounce-back game against a struggling Kentucky team on Saturday.

“It's always the most physical game when we play these guys,” Smart said about Kentucky, per USA Today. “I think because philosophically they believe in running the ball, we believe in running the ball. Those two things hit head-to-head when we play them.”

Georgia and Kentucky play Saturday at 12:00 ET. Kentucky has lost conference games this season to South Carolina and Ole Miss.