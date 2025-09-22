The New York Islanders opened their preseason slate with a shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. But eyes were on the two first-round picks playing defense for New York. Kashawn Aitcheson left the game with a knee injury, which has been deemed day-to-day. But the Islanders' first overall pick, Matthew Schaefer, was impressive, earning high praise from forward Mathew Barzal.

Mat Barzal with some high praise for rookie Matthew Schaefer. #Isles "He's going to be one of if not the best defenseman in the league, I think based off his instincts. He's got it." pic.twitter.com/KO7JYhwsDY — Isles Rumor (@IslesRumor) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He looks great, obviously a great skater,” Barzal said. “It's crazy to think he's only 18 years old. Yeah, I don't know what the plan is. But he's gonna be one of, if not the, best defenseman in the league, I think, at some point. Just based off of his instincts right now, he's got it.”

The Islanders won the draft lottery and took Schaefer with the top pick to solidify the defense. It came hours after they traded Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens, creating a spot on the blue line for the rookie to compete for in training camp. Schaefer has impressed everyone, including the face of the franchise, early in his professional career.

A decision on Schaefer's immediate future does not have to come until he has played nine games in the NHL. Once he plays ten, he burns the first year of his rookie contract. The Islanders may bring him out of camp, but send him back to the OHL's Erie Otters to keep him under contract for an extra year. But if he continues to improve, he could be a full-season player for New York.

The Islanders have five preseason games left, with two against the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils each and one more against the Flyers. Schaefer will be the player to watch for each of those games, as he competes for the final roster spot on the blue line. Will the 18-year-old make it?