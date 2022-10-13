Patrick Ewing and the New York Knicks teams of the 1990’s may have been household names for NBA fans, but the younger generation may not be as familiar with them.

Ewing, who is now the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team, reacted recently to a video of his players trying to name his teammates from those Knicks teams.

The team’s social media account filmed a video on Wednesday of various players being shown pictures of Patrick Ewing’s old teammates and being asked to identify them. Players were shown images of Charles Oakley, Doc Rivers, John Starks, Mark Jackson and Gerald Wilkins.

Most of them were able to identify Rivers and Jackson most likely due to them still being prominent figures in today’s NBA world. But they struggled a bit with naming the other three eliciting a few laughs and some head-shaking from Ewing.

An 11-time All-Star, Ewing is widely considered one of the greatest players in Knicks franchise history. He spent 15 years with the organization before ending his playing career with the Seattle SuperSonics and the Orlando Magic.

Led by Ewing, those Knicks teams were a force in the Eastern Conference throughout the 90’s. They reached the NBA Finals twice in 1994 after being knocked out of the playoffs by the Chicago Bulls the three seasons prior. They would ultimately lose to the Houston Rockets in seven games.

Ewing has been the head coach at Georgetown since 2017 after spending 15 years as an assistant coach in the NBA with a couple of different teams.