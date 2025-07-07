As the NBA offseason moves continue, the New York Knicks signed free agent forward Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year deal. The Knicks wasted no time addressing their frontcourt needs as Yabusele joins All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. Coming off of the most impactful campaign in his three NBA seasons, Guerschon averaged 11.0 points on 50.1% shooting, including 38.0% percent from deep, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 2024-25.

Taking the place of an injured Joel Embiid, Yabusele started in 35 of his 70 regular-season games for the 76ers last season. However, to help the Knicks potentially sign another free agent, Yabusele took less than the mid-level exception, which was originally reported by the New York Post's Stefan Bondy, per The Athletic's Fred Katz.

“The Guerschon Yabusele signing is official. He took a little less than the midlevel exception so that the Knicks now have room to sign two veteran players to minimum deals now, as @SbondyNBA reported yesterday,” Katz reported. “Here’s the salary breakdown, per a league source: $5.5M, $5.775M.”

With devastating Achilles injuries plaguing teams such as the 2024 champion Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum and the 2025 Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pcaers' Tyrese Haliburton, the Knicks will look to break through the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 1999. The Knicks made a significant stride in 2024-25, going beyond the second round of the playoffs by beating the Celtics 4-2.

Veteran coach Mike Brown named next Knicks head coach

After relieving Tom Thibodeau of his duties, the New York Knicks recently named veteran Mike Brown head coach. Although it had been 25 years since the Knicks last made an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals, the front office decided to head in a new direction. Brown's extensive coaching career includes guiding LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavs (2005-2010, 2013-14) for six seasons and winning NBA Coach of the Year award twice (2009, 2023).

After three seasons with the Sacramento Kings (2022-25), the Knicks will be an interesting challenge for Brown. However, it's one he should be ready for, considering his impressive background. Brown also won four NBA championships as an assistant coach for the Spurs (2003) and the Warriors (2017, 2018, 2022) as he'll look to bring the Knicks over the hump with hopes of reaching the NBA Finals in 2026.

It's been a busy offseason for the Knicks. With hopes of adding depth to Brown's roster, Guershon Yabusele taking less than the mid-level exception helps the front office potentially sign a rotation player who coach Brown can lean on.