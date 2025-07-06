As the New York Knicks found their new head coach in Mike Brown, the goal now is to build a staff ahead of next season after the firing of Tom Thibodeau. While it remains to be seen what Knicks assistant coaches remain around Brown, the same question is around the Phoenix Suns as Jordan Ott looks to build a staff with both teams having a reported interest in Darvin Ham.

The former Los Angeles Lakers head coach is currently with the Milwaukee Bucks under Doc Rivers and is labeled as the top assistant coach for the team. While Phoenix and New York have interest in Ham, according to The Stein Line, Milwaukee is “determined to keep him” unless there was a head coaching gig available, which wouldn't be the case with the other two teams.

“Phoenix and now New York — after the hiring of Mike Brown as the Knicks' new head coach — have expressed interest in trying to hire Darvin Ham away from the Bucks, The Stein Line has learned,” Marc Stein wrote.

“Yet those would be considered lateral moves for Ham, who is Milwaukee's top assistant to Doc Rivers,” Stein continued. “I'm told the Bucks love having Ham back in their midst after his two-season stint as the Lakers' head coach and are determined to keep him in Brewtown unless he secures another head coaching opportunity elsewhere.”

As mentioned before, Ham was the head coach of the Lakers from 2022 to 2024, as he was fired after his last season when the team ultimately hired former player JJ Redick.

If not Darvin Ham, Knicks and Suns are looking for a top assistant coach

Article Continues Below

With the Knicks still looking for a top assistant coach, they are not the only team looking for one as besides Brown, Ott in Phoenix, and even Memphis Grizzlies' Tuomas Iisalo are “all in the market.” Another candidate that Stein mentions for the Knicks is Toronto Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy, as Brown has familiarity with him since they were both on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at one point.

“Brown, new Suns head coach Jordan Ott, and Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo, who secured the full-time post in Memphis after his nine-game (plus playoffs) interim stint last season, are all in the market for a No. 1 assistant,” Stein wrote.

“As I reported Friday, New York is expected to pursue former Lakers, Cavaliers, and Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy for a spot on Brown's staff after they worked together with both the Cavaliers and Lakers,” Stein continued. “Handy is also a candidate to join Jason Kidd's staff in Dallas after the departure of God Shammgod to Orlando.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Ham, though it seems likely that he will stay with the Bucks for the foreseeable future. As for the Knicks, they will continue to further improve after finishing third in the East, though they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals.