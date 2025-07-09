Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was announced as the cover athlete for the all new NBA 2K26, which is set to release this fall. And he'll be joined by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and WNBA star Angel Reese.

The former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks forward as well as the Chicago Sky's two-time WNBA All-Star will both be featured as cover athletes for this year's game.

NBA 2K26 reveals cover athletes for WNBA, Superstar Editions

NBA 2K made it official on Wednesday morning, declaring that Carmelo Anthony will be featured on the Superstar Edition of the video game while Angel Reese will be the cover athlete for the WNBA edition of the game.

Additionally, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony, and Reese will also be featured together on NBA 2K26's “Leave No Doubt” Edition of the game.

Via Senior Vice President & General Manager of NBA 2K, Zak Armitage:

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's elite IQ and ice-cold composure mixed with his effortless street style, Angel Reese's on-court bravado and ability to own the moment, and Carmelo's reputation as one of the most iconic trendsetters and prolific scorers in NBA history leave no doubt they're superstars on the court and in any room they walk into. NBA 2K26 is all about proving yourself on the court, and immortalizing greatness. These three are among the boldest, most confident, and stylish personalities in the NBA and WNBA.”

“Every kid who grows up playing basketball pictures themselves on the cover of NBA 2K – it's a dream come true moment, especially following an NBA Championship,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said in a statement. “Being on the cover is iconic but working with 2K and Visual Concepts to set the tone in-game from curating the tunnel fits to the playlist that players will ball to is what makes this truly special.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a season in which he averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 block per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field. He won the NBA's regular season MVP and the NBA Finals MVP en route to his first NBA Championship.

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone—it's a statement,” Angel Reese said in a statement released Wednesday. “It's about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically. To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey, but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me and the growing impact of the league as a whole. I'm proud to be part of a game that continues to elevate women's basketball and can't wait for fans to see how NBA 2K26 brings our game to life like never before.”

Angel Reese is only in her second season in the WNBA, but has already been named a two-time All-star for the Chicago Sky. She's averaging 13.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season after putting up 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals her rookie season.

“For more than 20 years, 2K fans have been a part of my journey,” Carmelo Anthony relayed in his statement released Wednesday. “Being honored on the cover of NBA 2K26 and inducted into the Hall of Fame in the same year is surreal. It's a celebration of every chapter, every city that embraced me. Every team that believed in me. an very person who's been part of this ride with me.”

Carmelo Anthony played 19 years in the NBA, including with the Denver Nuggets,. New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers. In 1260 regular season games, Anthony boasts career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three.

Anthony is a 10-time NBA All-Star, a six-time All-NBA team selection, a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this fall.