The New York Knicks have Mike Brown as their new head coach, as they had a pool of candidates that they looked at before making a big decision. Brown seemed to be the most qualified for the team, and he'll be leading a squad that made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.

Though they had a list of candidates that they interviewed, there were also some people they didn't reach out to. One of those people was Mark Jackson who hasn't coached in over a decade. After Brown was introduced as the head coach of the Knicks, Jackson posted a cryptic message on social media.

“You’re more than qualified, your resume says you’re more than qualified, your body of work says you’re more than qualified, so it’s easy to get depressed,” Jackson said. “It’s easy to get discouraged, it’s easy to get down, it’s easy to have doubt and start questioning. I don’t know who I’m talking to. You even prayed about it, asked about it, and it didn’t happen. Well, it didn’t happen for a reason. The worst place to be in this world is outside the will of God… What’s yours is yours. Stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.”

Mark Jackson with a message on the same day Mike Brown had his Knicks press conference 👀 pic.twitter.com/PouVS6BPzm — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Some would say that Jackson is being blackballed by the NBA, since the last time he coached was with the Golden State Warriors. Many give Jackson credit for jumpstarting the Warriors into the dynasty they became, but it doesn't seem like he gets the same props around the league since he hasn't had a job since.

Mike Brown has the ultimate goal for the Knicks

Brown has had success in the league for years, and that's what he hopes to bring to the Knicks as their next head coach. During his introductory press conference, he spoke about the goal he has for the team.

“Our goal—starting with Mr. [James] Dolan, to Leon [Rose], to the players, all the way down to the fans—is to build a sustainable, winnable culture that produces championships,” Brown said. “That’s why I’m here.”

The Knicks have the talent on the team to produce championships, and it's going to take the right players and the right system to do so. Brown may have the system that can unlock the Knicks, and that's what they'll need if they want to go to the next level.