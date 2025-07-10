The New York Knicks have Mike Brown as their new head coach, as they had a pool of candidates that they looked at before making a big decision. Brown seemed to be the most qualified for the team, and he'll be leading a squad that made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.

Though they had a list of candidates that they interviewed, there were also some people they didn't reach out to. One of those people was Mark Jackson who hasn't coached in over a decade. After Brown was introduced as the head coach of the Knicks, Jackson posted a cryptic message on social media.

“You’re more than qualified, your resume says you’re more than qualified, your body of work says you’re more than qualified, so it’s easy to get depressed,” Jackson said. “It’s easy to get discouraged, it’s easy to get down, it’s easy to have doubt and start questioning. I don’t know who I’m talking to. You even prayed about it, asked about it, and it didn’t happen. Well, it didn’t happen for a reason. The worst place to be in this world is outside the will of God… What’s yours is yours. Stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.”

Some would say that Jackson is being blackballed by the NBA, since the last time he coached was with the Golden State Warriors. Many give Jackson credit for jumpstarting the Warriors into the dynasty they became, but it doesn't seem like he gets the same props around the league since he hasn't had a job since.

Article Continues Below

Mike Brown has the ultimate goal for the Knicks

Brown has had success in the league for years, and that's what he hopes to bring to the Knicks as their next head coach. During his introductory press conference, he spoke about the goal he has for the team.

“Our goal—starting with Mr. [James] Dolan, to Leon [Rose], to the players, all the way down to the fans—is to build a sustainable, winnable culture that produces championships,” Brown said. “That’s why I’m here.”

The Knicks have the talent on the team to produce championships, and it's going to take the right players and the right system to do so. Brown may have the system that can unlock the Knicks, and that's what they'll need if they want to go to the next level.

More New York Knicks News
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown looks on during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks fail to pry Pelicans coach away for Mike Brown’s staffJackson Stone ·
NBA 2K26 Leave No Doubt Edition Cover_Wide, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Carmelo Anthony, Angel Reese
NBA 2K26 reveals cover athletes for WNBA, Superstar EditionsTomer Azarly ·
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown instructs against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
Knicks’ Mike Brown hints at winning formula around Jalen BrunsonMiguel La Torre ·
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown signals during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center.
Mike Brown shoots down Kings question at Knicks intro presserTroy Finnegan ·
knicks, new york knicks, mike brown
Mike Brown lays out ultimate ‘goal’ with KnicksGarrett Kerman ·
New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson (left) talks to head coach Tom Thibodeau during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden.
Mike Brown to make key Rick Brunson, Knicks coaching staff decisionsJackson Stone ·