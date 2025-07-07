The New York Knicks hired Mike Brown as head coach after falling short in the playoffs in three consecutive seasons under Tom Thibodeau. With Brown in charge, leading the show, team President Leon Rose sent him a “championship” welcome to the organization.

Brown, who is 47 years old, was officially named the Knicks' head coach on Monday. The franchise issued a lengthy statement, welcoming him to the club and providing a quick history of his coaching career. In the first paragraph, Rose claims that Brown brings a “Championship pedigree” to New York.

“After a thorough and extensive search process, we are pleased to announce Mike Brown as the head coach of the New York Knicks,” said team President Leon Rose. “Mike has coached on the biggest stages in our sport and brings championship pedigree to our organization. His experience leading the bench during the NBA Finals, winning four titles as an assistant coach, and his ability to grow and develop players will all help us as we aim to bring a championship to New York for our fans.”

Article Continues Below

This is the fifth different organization in which Brown will serve as head coach. He most recently held the head coaching position of the Sacramento Kings for two and a half seasons. The Kings fired Brown midway through the 2024-25 campaign. Rather than taking another assistant role, Brown is immediately returns as a head coach, only this time with the Knicks.

Mike Brown has won Coach of the Year twice and made a Finals appearance during his time as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers early in LeBron James' career. He also has four rings working as an assistant coach. His first championship came in 2003 as an assistant of the San Antonio Spurs, while the other three came in 2017, 2018, and 2022 with the Golden State Warriors.

The Knicks are adding a veteran head coach with plenty of experience with a championship pedigree. Although his last head coaching gig ended abruptly, there's a chance he proves to be the man for the job in New York.

More New York Knicks News
76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center
How Guerschon Yabusele signing will help Knicks add another playerJosue Pavon ·
Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau smiles at Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose explains why Tom Thibodeau ‘can’t be mad’ after Knicks firingJedd Pagaduan ·
image thumbnail
The move New York Knicks still must make in 2025 NBA free agencyEnzo Flojo ·
image thumbnail
Why Mike Brown is better Knicks bet than Tom Thibodeau to win NBA titleDrew Maresca ·
New York Knicks executive chairman James Dolan sits court side during the third quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.
Stan Van Gundy blasts Knicks for ‘big mistake’Preston Byers ·
Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham talks to media members before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
NBA rumors: Suns, Knicks want Darvin Ham, but there’s a Bucks problemZachary Weinberger ·