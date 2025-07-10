The New York Knicks signed free agent Guerschon Yabusele this offseason, which was one of their two signings this summer, including Jordan Clarkson, but they could have eyes for Washington Wizards veteran Marcus Smart. As the Knicks continue to build what they hope to be a title-contending team in 2025-26, adding another stifling defender to complement Mikal Bridges is ideal for New York.

Bridges finished second to Smart for Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. The two lockdown defenders would undoubtedly be an intriguing defensive duo. The Knicks will be keeping track with Smart’s situation with the Wizards, per New York Basketball’s X, formerly Twitter.

“Per a source, the Knicks are monitoring the situation with Marcus Smart,” NYB reported.

After reaching the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics in 2022, Smart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Kristaps Porzingis three-team swap. While injuries have plagued the previous two seasons, including an injured right index finger and a left foot sprain, he played in a combined 39 games with the Grizzlies before he was dealt to the Wizards at last year’s trade deadline.

Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 15 games for the Wizards in 2024-25.

Mike Brown hints at Knicks building around Jalen Brunson

Article Continues Below

While Knicks head coach Mike Brown hints at building around Jalen Brunson, trading for someone like Marcus Smart to support Brunson on defense would make life easier for the All-Star starting guard. The Knicks’ new coach addressed his approach for 2025-26, which includes pushing the tempo in a fluid offense built for Brunson to thrive in.

Brown revealed his methods during the Knicks’ introduction press conference after naming him head coach.

“Everyone knows I like to play fast,” Brown said in the press conference. “To have a guy like Jalen out there gives you the versatility to play all different kinds of ways, which is what it’s gonna take to win games.”

Brown led the Knicks to 48 and 46-win seasons in 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively, before he was fired mid-season last year. After eliminating the champion Celtics, the Knicks advanced beyond the second round for the first time in 25 years. The Knicks will look to build off reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

Following the Pacers’ loss of Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles injury that will sideline him for the entire 2025-26 season, the Knicks’ front office views next season as a prime opportunity to advance to the NBA Finals.