The New York Knicks hired Mike Brown as head coach after moving on from Tom Thibodeau. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have Jordi Fernandez as head coach, who just wrapped up his first year with the organization. ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a full-circle tale about the Brown and Fernandez well before they were both head coaches of New York-based teams.

During the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective,” Windhorst shared a little story about how Fernandez was the lowest staffer on Brown's coaching staff when he was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The popular NBA insider claims that during that time, Jordi Fernandez was basically Mike Brown's “gopher” and was in charge of managing Brown's iron for ironing his clothes.

“What you need to know about Mike Brown, and I don't think he does this anymore, but just helps you understand a little bit about him. He for years used to bring his own iron on the road, and an ironing board. He definitely packed his preferred iron,” said Windhorst about the Knicks' new head coach. “And the man who was in charge of packing his iron was Jordi Fernandez. Jordi Fernandez was the lowest staffer on the Cavs staff and just over from Spain, looking for a foothold in the NBA. And Jordi, I don't know what his role was, but he was basically Mike Brown's gopher.”

Now, years later, Fernandez is no longer at the bottom of the totem pole and is the head coach of the Nets. It's the first head coaching gig of his career. As for Mike Brown, he's getting his fifth chance at leading an NBA franchise. The Knicks certainly hope he can be the difference after being eliminated from the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.

The Knicks have been involved in plenty of rumors this offseason. The front office could still make some head-turning moves, as there has been speculation that the club wants to make some trades to improve the roster around Jalen Brunson.