New York is finally back to relevance. For years, Madison Square Garden felt more like a haunted house than the Mecca of basketball. Now, though, there's real hope. After a 51-win regular season, the Knicks looked poised for a deep postseason push. Jalen Brunson blossomed into a true franchise cornerstone. OG Anunoby solidified their defense. Mikal Bridges had his moments. Karl-Anthony Towns was a nightly double-double. Yet, for all the strides they’ve made, there’s a lingering feeling that this team is missing something huge.

Smart, Strategic, and Sensibly Limited

The Knicks’ 2025 offseason so far has been all about working within constraints. Their 51 wins earned them the No. 3 seed in the East. Recall that they did it despite a month-long absence from Brunson. However, the warning signs were hard to ignore: a 15-23 record against teams above .500. That was worse than even the rebuilding Atlanta Hawks. A stunning 0-10 mark against the Celtics, Cavaliers, and Thunder also showed how this team struggled when the stakes rise.

Coming off their deepest playoff run in 25 years, New York knew it needed to improve without disrupting continuity. Limited by the second apron and holding just $3.5 million in usable cap space, Leon Rose and the front office made prudent moves. The addition of Jordan Clarkson adds scoring punch off the bench, while Guerschon Yabusele gives the team frontcourt depth. Combined with the arrival of new head coach Mike Brown, the Knicks now have a legitimate nine-man playoff rotation. In a conference with no clear juggernaut, that’s a solid hand to play. Of course, there’s still a card left in the deck that could change everything.

Here we will look at the one move that the New York Knicks still must make to improve their roster during 2025 NBA free agency.

The Last Blockbuster

LeBron James opting into the final year of his Lakers deal was supposed to signal stability. Instead, it lit a fuse under NBA free agency. Now, a legend who’s always had control of his destiny is the subject of legitimate trade rumors. As such, the Knicks may never get a better chance to finally bring The King to New York.

A Full-Circle Opportunity

The James-to-Knicks storyline has deep roots. Back in 2010, the Knicks were among the favorites to sign James before he chose South Beach. Fifteen years later, New York again finds itself in the mix. This time, though, the stakes are even higher. James is in the twilight of his career, yet remains one of the most impactful players in the league. His connection to coach Brown, who was James' longest-serving coach during their Cleveland years, only fuels the speculation.

Business-wise, the move makes sense as well. James has often spoken about life beyond basketball. Few cities offer post-career opportunities like New York. Media, branding, investment, which are things James cares deeply about, are amplified in Manhattan. Basketball-wise, the fit is nearly perfect. A Brunson-James-Anunoby-KAT/Bridges core gives the Knicks a top-five offensive and defensive ceiling.

And in an Eastern Conference that no longer features a prime Giannis Antetokounmpo, an uncertain Boston, and young-yet-unproven squads like Orlando and Atlanta, adding James could swing the power balance decisively.

How the Knicks Can Pull It Off

The big question: what would it take to land James?

Some proposals have floated a straight-up deal: James for Towns. While shocking on paper, this deal makes some sense. Towns has been effective in New York but remains a defensive liability and a questionable playoff performer. He’s also owed more long-term money. James, on the other hand, is a short-term win-now piece who instantly elevates your championship ceiling.

Article Continues Below

From a financial perspective, the salaries line up closely. The Knicks could even get creative, building a package that preserves Mitchell Robinson or includes younger assets like Miles McBride and draft compensation instead.

The idea of trading an All-NBA big man for a 40-year-old seems risky. That is, until you remember it’s no less than James. He averaged over 24 points and 7 assists last season, shooting north of 50 percent. His basketball IQ, leadership, and late-game presence are everything this Knicks team is missing.

Would it be chaotic? Absolutely. But in New York, controlled chaos has always sold tickets. It may also lead to the franchise's third NBA title.

Why This Move Matters

The Knicks don’t just want to win. They need to. The fan base has endured two decades of false starts, busted trades, and headline-chasing futility. However, this era is different. Brunson is a real star. The defense is elite. The locker room is stable.

Now imagine adding one of the greatest minds in basketball history to that mix. Imagine LeBron James walking through the Garden tunnel in white, orange, and blue. Imagine him mentoring a team that’s almost ready. Imagine him finishing his career by doing what no Knick has done in over 50 years: bringing a championship back to New York.

For the Knicks, the move left to make isn’t just about fit, or stats, or contracts. It’s about legacy.

The Knicks have done the slow build. They’ve stockpiled draft picks. They’ve groomed a culture of accountability and defense. But to win the East and raise Banner No. 3 to the rafters of MSG?

That’s going to take a King.