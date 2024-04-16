Jackson State star Angel Jackson was selected with the 36th pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces this evening, making her the lone HBCU player selected this year. Jackson also joins former Jackson State Tiger Ameshya Williams-Holliday, who was selected in the 2022 Draft by the Indiana Fever.
Jackson, a California native, attended the University of Southern California for the first three years of her collegiate career. In 2022, the former five-star recruit transferred to Jackson State. During the 2022-23 season, she averaged 2.5 blocks per game, a figure that increased to 2.9 in the following season. In the 2023-24 season, she started and played in all 33 games for Jackson State, logging an average of 25.2 minutes per game. Her stats included 10.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. The 6'6″ forward achieved three or more blocks in 16 games last season, with several six-block games. Jackson received All-SWAC Second Team recognition and was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
Jackson lands in an amazing situation. She joins the two-time defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces who look poised for a three-peat as they feature star players A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Candace Parker. Jackson will lift right in on the Aces, giving them more size up front as they look to make another run at a title.
Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed took to Twitter/X to share her excitement at Jackson being selected.
“You have NO IDEA how proud I am!!!! Our 2nd player to get drafted!!! Angel I’m so very proud of you BABY!!! @hooper_angel15 GREAT JOB!!!!!! Go do your thing!!”
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson took to her Twitter/X account to welcome her newest teammate.
“Welcome @hooper_angel15!!!”
ESPN and Andscape Reporter Mia Berry sees a bright future for HBCU basketball stars being selected in the WNBA Draft.
“Ameshya Williams-Holiday in 2022. Angel Jackson in 2024. The door is opening up for #HBCU players in the WNBA. I can honestly see Diamond Johnson, Destiny Howell and Zaay Green continuing the trend in 2025 #WNBA Draft.”
Meanwhile, prominent sports journalist Kelsey Nicole Nelson was excited to see an HBCU player get their shot.
“The Las Vegas Aces acquire Angel Jackson, out of Jackson State University! Glad to see an HBCU represented in the #WNBADraft !”
Angel Jackson will make her debut for the Las Vegas Aces on May 14th as they face off against the Phoenix Mercury.