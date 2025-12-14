Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton may be sidelined from NBA action, but he was still front and center for one of the most emotional moments in sports entertainment this weekend.

Haliburton attended John Cena’s final WWE match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., watching alongside his father as the legendary wrestler closed the book on a historic career.

Cena’s farewell match came against Gunther, with the WWE icon putting his body on the line one last time in front of a packed Capital One Arena.

Cena was driving the match and the night valiantly, but the moment that stunned fans, and Haliburton, came when he ultimately tapped out of Gunther's sleeper hold, in his final appearance, with Haliburton’s visible reaction reflecting the shock felt throughout the arena.

Cena retires as one of the most decorated performers in WWE history, and his influence extended well beyond wrestling, drawing tributes from athletes across multiple sports, including the Pacers star Haliburton, who is also a lifelong WWE fan.

Haliburton’s presence at the event comes as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. The injury will keep the 25-year-old guard likely out for the entire 2025-26 NBA season, and there remains no official timetable for his return.

Still, his rehab progress has drawn attention, especially after he dunked during a recent practice session. That moment even caught Cena’s eye, who reposted the clip on X, formerly Twitter, with the hashtag “Never Give Up,” publicly showing support for the Pacers star.

The connection between Haliburton and Cena has grown over time. The two have developed a friendly rapport, highlighted by Haliburton’s SummerSlam appearance in August, where Cena playfully taunted him and even grabbed one of his crutches during a segment.

While Haliburton remains out of uniform, his energy hasn’t faded. He continues to be vocal around the team and visible at major moments, whether courtside or ringside.