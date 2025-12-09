WNBA fans were hyped to see two of the league's biggest rising stars come together to form a super duo. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Dallas Wings phenom Paige Bueckers went to witness the New York Knicks' 106-100 win over the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden, and the sensation of “Paigel” was born.

Reese and Bueckers took multiple photos and videos together, with one captioned, “Dance or don't be a PAIGEL FAN.” The pair then posted multiple videos of themselves dancing together as fans in the comments cheered the newly formed duo on and chimed in that they were dancing alongside them.

“These two are just fire,” one fan posted.

“Paigel is what the people want!” added another.

“My two favs!! Collab of the century,” one more claimed.

The fun they had at the Knicks game is definitely not the last thing this duo will be seen doing together. Reese and Bueckers were both recently chosen to make their senior team debuts for USA Basketball when training camp gets underway this month.

The major career milestone comes after Bueckers won gold with Team USA's junior team, while Reese played for the national team during the FIBA Women's AmeriCup. The senior-level training camp will take place at Duke University from December 12-14 and will be led by current Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson.

The training camp is an opportunity for coaches to evaluate players and decide who will end up making the final Team USA roster for the 2026 FIBA World Cup in September of next year.