WNBA stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers will be taking the next big step in their professional career in December. The standout trio will be making their Team USA senior camp debuts when training gets underway next month.

All three already have some experience with USA Basketball under their belts, as Clark and Bueckers won gold with Team USA on the junior level and Reese was a part of the national team at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

The senior-level training camp will take place at Duke University from December 12-14 and will be led by current Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson. WNBA sideline bosses Natalie Nakase of the Golden State Valkyries, Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever, and the Phoenix Mercury's Nate Tibbets will join Lawson as court coaches.

The training camp is meant to be an opportunity to evaluate players to decide who will end up making the final Team USA roster for the 2026 FIBA World Cup in September of next year. New national team managing director and WNBA legend Sue Bird will have her work cut out for her, as the team will be gunning for its fifth-straight gold medal in the event.

Fellow WNBA stars Cameron Brink, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Rickea Jackson, and Veronica Burton will also be making their first-ever senior camp appearance. Meanwhile, veterans Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Dearica Hamby, Brionna Jones, Aliyah Boston, and Kahleah Copper round out the lineup of returnees.

Top NCAA players Lauren Betts and JuJu Watkins will also join the senior team for the first time, but Watkins is currently sitting out the college basketball season as she recovers from an ACL tear.