The Portland Fire have gotten one step closer to being ready to tip off their 2026 WNBA season. The expansion franchise announced on Monday that Brittni Donaldson was chosen as the first assistant coach and assistant general manager in its history. Donaldson brings years of NBA experience with her to the innovation-focused organization.

“This is an incredible opportunity to shape a team from the ground up,” Donaldson said in response to her new position. “The Fire are committed to modern basketball and building a performance environment that reflects where the sport is going. I'm excited to work with Vanja [Černivec], Ashley and Alex [Sarama], and the rest of this organization to set a new standard for what a basketball team can be.”

Donaldson will be working directly with Fire GM Černivec and recently hired head coach Sarama. Both seemed to anticipate working with Donaldson, as her personal background aligns well with the direction they intend to take the team.

“This is a groundbreaking hire for the franchise. Brittni's rare blend of expertise, her unique skill set, and forward-thinking approach make her one of the brightest minds in basketball,” Černivec said. “More importantly, she is incredibly humble, open-minded, and kind, and we're confident she'll have an immediate and lasting impact on our franchise.”

“Brittni is one of the sharpest minds in the game. She blends world-class analytical expertise with an athlete-centered coaching philosophy. She will play a key role in bringing the Fire strategy to life,” Sarama said.

“We are redefining traditional staffing structures to achieve our goal of being on the cutting edge of professional sports,” Sarama added. “Brittni will play an integral part within this new model, which is centered around a coaching staff that is entirely collaborative and deeply committed to evidence-based development.”

Donaldson gained her experience as an assistant coach through her years with the Toronto Raptors from 2019 to 2021, the Detroit Pistons in 2022-2023, and the Atlanta Hawks from 2023 to 2025. Her roles included contributing to scouting, game preparation, player development, and data-driven strategic planning, even serving as a data analyst for the Raptors' championship-winning 2019 team.