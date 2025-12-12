Team USA's senior training camp has officially gotten underway, and women's basketball legend Sue Bird is getting her first taste of what it's like to be on the staff's side of the game. The new USA Basketball managing director is responsible for evaluating the depth of talent present over the weekend at Duke University in preparation for the 2026 FIBA World Cup, and Bird revealed how she's feeling about starting her new venture.

“Today is obviously Day 1 — Day 1 for a lot of players, Day 1 for me. I thought the energy was great, exactly what I think all of us would have wanted for our first day,” Bird began. “As far as I go, in this position, definitely still learning. But really starting to get used to it, starting to put my evaluation lenses on, and see what we got.”

When asked about what she'll be looking for in her roster members to create a cohesive World Cup team, Bird gave a bit of insight into her thought process.

“I think the truth is, when it comes to USA Basketball, when it comes to building a roster, you need time, you know,” Bird responded. “You're not going to make a decision on Day 1 of the first camp, right? You want to see how players adapt, how they adjust, how they blend together … how are they as teammates, so you're looking at all that stuff.”

Bird also revealed that she's leaning into her memories from her days as a player on Team USA to help guide her actions going forward.

“The good news is I experienced it as a player,” Bird added. “Like I said, I'm getting used to evaluating it, but the best thing — we don't have a lot of time, but the time we do have is going to be really helpful.”

A full circle moment 🙌 Sue Bird sounds off in her new role as Managing Director for the #USABWNT! pic.twitter.com/RGS5EUezGK — WNBA (@WNBA) December 12, 2025

Bird was announced as the new managing director in May, taking a central leadership role that includes overseeing roster and coaching selections for both the Olympics and FIBA World Cup. Bird works alongside Briana Weiss, who took over national team operations in 2021 following Carol Callan’s retirement.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist is running the training camp with Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson. WNBA head coaches Natalie Nakase of the Golden State Valkyries, Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever, and the Phoenix Mercury's Nate Tibbets will join Lawson as court coaches, helping Bird make her roster choices.