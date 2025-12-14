The Dallas Cowboys appear poised to get two key contributors back on the field for a key Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, with recent updates pointing toward both Jake Ferguson and Jadeveon Clowney suiting up Sunday night.

Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson has been managing a calf issue throughout the week and is officially listed as questionable. However, optimism grew Saturday night after NFL network insider Ian Rapoport provided clarity on both Ferguson and Clowney's status.

“Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson (calf) and DE Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) are both listed as questionable and both expected to play on Sunday vs. the Vikings, source said,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Ferguson followed a limited/did-not-practice/limited progression during the practice week, his official status likely won’t be confirmed until 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff.

On the defensive side, Jadeveon Clowney is also trending in the right direction. The veteran defensive end missed last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions due to a hamstring injury, but showed signs of improvement this week.

After opening with two limited practices, Clowney returned to full participation on Friday, another strong indicator that he’s ready to return to action against Minnesota.

The timing of these potential returns is also crucial for the Cowboys as they enter Sunday Night Football with a 6-6-1 record, and are hovering around the playoff bubble after a disappointing 44-30 loss against the Detroit Lions, which also snapped a three-game winning streak.

Despite the loss, the Cowboys’ offense showed life, with Dak Prescott throwing for 376 yards and CeeDee Lamb topping 120 receiving yards.

The Vikings, on the other hand, arrive at AT&T Stadium with a 5-8 record, also fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive. With kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, both teams are desperate to gain momentum. But for Dallas, if Ferguson and Clowney are indeed available, they will gain much-needed stability on both sides of the ball.