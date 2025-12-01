The WNBA's leadership has revealed its latest proposal in an attempt to reach a deal with players on a new CBA (collective bargaining agreement). According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, the new offer to the WNBPA includes a guaranteed base salary maximum of $1 million from 2026, bringing the total earning potential for max contract players to $1.2 million.

The proposal would also bring the average player's salary over $500,000, while the minimum salary would hover around the $225,000 mark. A salary cap increase to $5 million, which would be directly tied to revenue growth in each year the agreement is valid, is also included. The new monetary values are a slight increase from the last offer the league made to the players' union.

In early November, the league presented a proposal featuring a maximum salary exceeding $1.1 million through revenue sharing, a jump from the 2025 figures of a $249,244 supermax and $66,079 minimum. The offer also included a minimum salary of more than $220,000 and an average salary above $460,000.

However, according to ESPN, the WNBPA dismissed the proposal, with at least one player calling it a “slap in the face” since the structure still relied on revenue targets that are similar to the current model.

Article Continues Below

The WNBPA continues to fight for a solution that's directly tied to the league's overall income, similar to the model the NBA has. The union has also stressed the need for changes to benefits, softened salary-cap rules, expanded rosters, codified charter travel, improved working-condition standards, and adjustments to prioritization, draft age limits, and core designations.

The WNBA and the WNBPA agreed on another extension before the November 30 deadline, officially pushing the new date to January 9, 2026, to preserve negotiations and prevent an immediate lockout. Either side can terminate the extension with 48 hours’ notice, matching the terms of the previous 30-day extension agreed to on October 31.

The union initially proposed a six-week extension, and the league countered with a 21-day suggestion instead. After discussions were held on the final days leading up to November 30, both sides settled on the 40-day compromise.

Although the WNBA recently held its draft lottery to determine teams' picking order for 2026, other major league events, like the expansion draft, can't go forward until there's a new CBA in place. Additionally, the majority of the W's veteran players are set to enter free agency once the two parties agree on a deal.