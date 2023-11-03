NBA insiders have been impressed with what they've seen from the Boston Celtics so far in the 2023-24 season.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have gotten off to a strong start to the 2023-24 season. Although Tatum and his teammates are still adjusting to a new system that features the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, the Celtics haven't missed a beat on the court, beginning the season at a perfect 4-0 with back to back blowout wins over the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers in their last two contests.

Recently, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski stopped by ESPN's NBA Today to discuss the Celtics' dominance so far on the young season.

“They are just overwhelming teams with talent right now,” said Wojnarowski. “When they had the opportunity to go out and get Jrue Holiday when he became available, Boston saw a window here where they could have the deepest, most talented team in the league. I think this is a team who can absorb regular season injuries.”

Of course, even before the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, talent was never the issue for the Celtics. Boston enjoyed a similarly dominant start to the 2022-23 campaign before showing signs of decline as the season progressed, ultimately culminating in a collapse against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

It remains to be seen whether Boston's flashy new pieces will remedy their downfall in the previous two postseasons: late-game execution. However, with Tatum continuing to play at an MVP level and with the new additions proving to fit in just fine in their new uniforms, the Celtics should be in for a lot of wins in 2023-24.