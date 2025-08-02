This year's Major League Baseball trade deadline was anything but predictable. However, Carlos Correa's return to the Houston Astros dominated headlines. He and Houston were happy to be back together. The Astros had another reunion with former Astro Alex Bregman and the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately for Correa, his former teammate in Houston had his number early.

Correa's first at-bat since making his way back to the Astros ended in a pop-up. Bregman got under it, an ironic twist, according to USA Today writer Bob Nightengale. Luckily for Correa, his new teammates lifted him up later in the game. Houston's new third baseman went 0-for-3 to start the game, but a home run from Christian Walker gave the Astros a 1-0 lead.

While Correa was not having a bad season in Minnesota, Houston gives him a better chance to rebound. Even after a few years away from the team that he debuted with, the former All-Star said he is familiar with the Astros' organization. Correa didn't mind moving over to third base, either. According to him, it was an evolution that was planned but never came to pass with the Twins.

Correa now mans the hot corner for the leaders of the American League West. He and former Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez are Houston's major trade deadline additions. General manager Dana Brown hopes they are enough to propel the Astros back to the postseason.

Correa and Bregman were key contributors to Houston's most recent championship back in 2022. Getting the latter back from the Red Sox was highly unlikely. Even getting their former shortstop back on the team was a long shot. When trade talks about Correa began, they were not serious. However, the Twins and Astros continued to work with one another and reach a compromise.

Houston fans might not have the full 2022 roster back together to cheer for, but the team is good. The Astros have a chance to contend in the AL. If they end up winning the World Series yet again, the addition of Correa could be a big reason why.