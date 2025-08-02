Jeremiah Smith is approaching the second season of his collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. After a strong rookie campaign last year, he looks forward to building off it to be scary against opponents in 2025.

Smith and Ohio State completed the first practice session of fall camp, getting themselves settled before their season opener. Speaking with media after the practice, he admitted there were times when he was hesitant in games as a rookie. He declared that won't be the case this upcoming season, per reporter Chase Brown.

“Jeremiah Smith said there were games last season in which he “hesitated” and didn't always play as fast as he's capable of playing. Entering 2025, he has complete confidence in himself and wants to show what he can do at full speed,” Brown said.

“It's gonna be scary this year,” Smith said.

What's next for Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) takes the field for football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 1, 2025.
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremiah Smith had a successful freshman campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes, even helping them win a national championship. However, he is not letting that limit his ceiling, looking to continue improving his skillset day in and day out.

Smith started in 15 of the 16 contests he took part in for the Buckeyes. He made 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also made five carries for 52 yards and one touchdown.

His efforts received numerous accolades as a star freshman. This includes the Big Ten Receiver of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First-team All-American, and Rose Bowl Offensive MVP.

Smith will obviously look to remain an active threat against opposing secondaries, wreaking havoc as a member of the Buckeyes' receiving corps. Ohio State finished with a strong 14-2 record in 2024, winning the national championship after beating Notre Dame.

Repeating as a national champion will be a tall task for the Buckeyes. However, they have shown over the years that they will remain a powerhouse for years to come as a national contender.

More NCAA Football News
Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell speaks during Iowa State football media day at Stark Performance Center on July 25, 2025, in Ames.
Matt Campbell inks lucrative contract extension with Iowa State CyclonesRichard Pereira ·
North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to those attending his hiring announcement at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Bill Belichick adds to stellar North Carolina recruiting day with 4-star Tennessee flipLorenzo J Reyna ·
Clark Atlanta has announced an NIL partnership with MOGL, making them the latest HBCU athletics department to embrace the NIL era.
Clark Atlanta sees star receiver return from transfer portalRandall Barnes ·
North Carolina Tar Heels chancellor Lee Roberts presents a cut off sweatshirt to new head coach Bill Belichick at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Bill Belichick secures ‘massive’ addition in former USC, Oregon commitLorenzo J Reyna ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Arch Manning Texas hype draws honest admission from analystLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oregon coach Dan Lanning during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon Ducks’ plan after flurry of losses on defenseMiguel La Torre ·