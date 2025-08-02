Jeremiah Smith is approaching the second season of his collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. After a strong rookie campaign last year, he looks forward to building off it to be scary against opponents in 2025.

Smith and Ohio State completed the first practice session of fall camp, getting themselves settled before their season opener. Speaking with media after the practice, he admitted there were times when he was hesitant in games as a rookie. He declared that won't be the case this upcoming season, per reporter Chase Brown.

“Jeremiah Smith said there were games last season in which he “hesitated” and didn't always play as fast as he's capable of playing. Entering 2025, he has complete confidence in himself and wants to show what he can do at full speed,” Brown said.

“It's gonna be scary this year,” Smith said.

What's next for Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith had a successful freshman campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes, even helping them win a national championship. However, he is not letting that limit his ceiling, looking to continue improving his skillset day in and day out.

Smith started in 15 of the 16 contests he took part in for the Buckeyes. He made 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also made five carries for 52 yards and one touchdown.

His efforts received numerous accolades as a star freshman. This includes the Big Ten Receiver of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First-team All-American, and Rose Bowl Offensive MVP.

Smith will obviously look to remain an active threat against opposing secondaries, wreaking havoc as a member of the Buckeyes' receiving corps. Ohio State finished with a strong 14-2 record in 2024, winning the national championship after beating Notre Dame.

Repeating as a national champion will be a tall task for the Buckeyes. However, they have shown over the years that they will remain a powerhouse for years to come as a national contender.