By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Donovan Mitchell is having a great time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since leaving the Utah Jazz, his scoring has reached new heights and his squad has one of the best records in the conference. Looking back on his time with Utah, Mitchell believes there were greater heights he could have reached.

Mitchell’s name is all over the Jazz’s record books and he never missed the postseason during his time there. Still, he told Marc J. Spears of Andscape that he doesn’t think his jersey should be retired by Utah.

“I don’t think I did enough,” Mitchell said, via Andscape. “I hold myself to a high standard. Now, other people may feel that it should. I’d be happy and forever grateful, honored and blessed for sure for that to happen. But I don’t think I’ve done enough in five years to have my jersey up there with Karl [Malone], John [Stockton], Pistol Pete [Maravich] and Darrell Griffith. I got a long way in my career to go to continue to be better.”

Mitchell won just two playoff series in five postseason trips with the Jazz. He and Rudy Gobert failed to make a deep run, leading to the franchise opting for a rebuild around new players and the draft. Now, all of Donovan Mitchell’s focus is on the Cavs. He is no longer focused on the Jazz or fretting over his relationship with Gobert, which he says is all good now.