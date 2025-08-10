The Utah Jazz are entering another year of their rebuild after selecting Rutgers star Ace Bailey with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. But even with a youth movement, teams still need veteran players to help keep the locker room in sync. The Jazz acquired another veteran player in Georges Niang in a trade with the Boston CelticsGeorges Niang in a trade with the Boston Celtics, and the team does plan to hold on to him, as per NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Sources say Utah plans to keep veteran big man Georges Niang after reacquiring Niang this week in a trade with Boston,” Fischer reports. “The Jazz also acquired second-round picks from the Celtics in 2027 and 2031 in the trade that sent two-way guard RJ Luis to Boston.”

It’s a good move for the Jazz to keep Georges Niang on the roster following the trade. Young, rebuilding teams need veteran leadership and Niang certainly provides that. The organization is also familiar with Niang as he played four seasons for the Jazz from 2017-2021.

Article Continues Below

Niang finished last season with the Atlanta Hawks, and was traded to the Celtics in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. The Celtics then shipped him to the Jazz. Niang gave the Hawks a strong boost off the bench after being acquired at the deadline in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Niang appeared in 28 games for the Hawks after the deadline, including two starts, at just about 23 minutes per game. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists with splits of 44.1 percent shooting from the field, 41.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Jazz finished last season at 17-65 and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season. The Jazz will be heading into Will Hardy’s fourth season at the helm as head coach.