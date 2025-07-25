On Friday, the NBA History account on X recognized Hall of Famer Karl Malone’s birthday, but Victor Wembanyama wasn’t letting the moment pass without comment. The San Antonio Spurs star shared a fan’s reaction meme that showed a man calling the police, directly addressing Malone’s highly controversial past. The repost was a blunt reminder that, while Malone is statistically one of the greatest forwards ever, his off-court history casts a long shadow over his accomplishments.

Victor Wembanyama reacts to the NBA wishing Karl Malone a Happy Birthday.😭 (h/t @LeagueAlerts) pic.twitter.com/d4PG3cuiVd — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The controversy traces back to 1984 when Malone, then in his second NBA season, was revealed to have impregnated Gloria Bell, a 13-year-old girl. The incident amounted to statutory rape, but Bell’s family did not press criminal charges. Instead, they pursued a paternity suit that led to an out-of-court settlement. Gloria later gave birth to Demetress Bell, who would go on to play in the NFL. Malone initially denied paternity before eventually acknowledging the child. This disturbing chapter has fueled decades of criticism, making him one of the most polarizing figures in basketball history. Wembanyama’s repost was a clear signal that he, like many fans, sees celebrating Malone without acknowledging that past as tone-deaf.

Wembanyama’s offseason: sharpening his mind and body

Away from controversy, Wembanyama’s offseason has taken an unusual path. Rather than focusing solely on basketball, the 20-year-old has been engaging in martial arts training, similar to the approach Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once took, PoundingTheRock reports. The practice, highlighted in a recent piece by The Ringer, aims to improve his mental and physical durability.

For Wembanyama, this isn’t about ignoring basketball, but enhancing his overall performance by stepping outside his comfort zone. Training with monks and embracing new disciplines helps him build flexibility, balance, and mental sharpness, all of which could translate to better on-court performance. For Spurs fans, this unorthodox preparation should be seen as a sign of his commitment to becoming the best version of himself heading into a crucial season.