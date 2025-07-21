After Paul George gave Utah Jazz rookie advice before the NBA Draft about the lack of workouts leading to his draft stock lowering, the Philadelphia 76ers star has since walked back his comments. As the young Jazz star in Bailey has had his critics along the way, George would change his mind on the subject on the latest episode of “Podcast P.”

Before the NBA Draft, where Bailey was taken by Utah with the fifth overall pick, George would give his thoughts on the 18-year-old declining workouts and having preferences on what teams draft him. However, close to a month later, George says he wants to “retract” what he said and commends Bailey for wanting to go his own way.

“I want to kind of retract what I said,” George said. “How can we get on a kid that kind of knows what he wants? We're not in his shoes. He wants to do it his way. He's good enough, he's got the talent, he's gonna go where he wants to go. That's his decision. It could have backfired, but it didn't. He's still in a great situation; he still gets to showcase what he could do. He had a great game too. He went crazy, showed his potential, a flash of it.”

Paul George speaks further on Jazz's Ace Bailey

Article Continues Below
Ace Bailey looks on after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As Bailey showed off for the Jazz during Summer League, there's no denying the talent that the 18-year-old out of Rutgers has, though the pre-draft process was confusing for some. George would say he didn't want to be someone who told people younger than him what the right path was, saying everybody has their journey.

“I was kind of thinking about it like, I hate being that person to be like, ‘Oh, you should have did that.' Like, everybody has their own path, however way you want to trailblaze it, that's on you,” George said. “Who are we to be like, ‘Nah, you got to do it this way or that way.' So I kind of want to retract a little bit on that, because he is a young kid and he will find his way, but it's dope when you can kind of make your own path.”

At any rate, Utah hopes Bailey can turn around the franchise after finishing 17-65.

More Utah Jazz News
New Orleans Pelicans center Kylor Kelley (35) blocks the show of Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson (20 now a Jazz player) during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Utah Jazz 2025 NBA free agency grades for every signingRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Walker Kessler, Jusuf Nurkic, and Lauri Markkanen in Spurs uniforms
Utah Jazz’s perfect move in 2025 NBA offseasonMiguel La Torre ·
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Warriors’ Draymond Green voices support for Kevin Love’s veiled calloutPaolo Mariano ·
Ace Bailey looks on after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Jazz owner Dwyane Wade fires back at Ace Bailey critics with Carmelo Anthony comparisonEvan Dammarell ·
San Antonio Spurs forward Riley Minix (27) dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Spurs news: Riley Minix predicts Summer League buzzer-beater vs. JazzHector Ledesma ·
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots the ball during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center.
Jazz rumors: Utah’s Lauri Markkanen trade ‘intentions’ amid fire salePreston Byers ·