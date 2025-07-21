After Paul George gave Utah Jazz rookie advice before the NBA Draft about the lack of workouts leading to his draft stock lowering, the Philadelphia 76ers star has since walked back his comments. As the young Jazz star in Bailey has had his critics along the way, George would change his mind on the subject on the latest episode of “Podcast P.”

Before the NBA Draft, where Bailey was taken by Utah with the fifth overall pick, George would give his thoughts on the 18-year-old declining workouts and having preferences on what teams draft him. However, close to a month later, George says he wants to “retract” what he said and commends Bailey for wanting to go his own way.

“I want to kind of retract what I said,” George said. “How can we get on a kid that kind of knows what he wants? We're not in his shoes. He wants to do it his way. He's good enough, he's got the talent, he's gonna go where he wants to go. That's his decision. It could have backfired, but it didn't. He's still in a great situation; he still gets to showcase what he could do. He had a great game too. He went crazy, showed his potential, a flash of it.”

“How can we get on a kid that kinda knows what he wants?… He wants to do it his way… I hate being that person to be like, ‘Oh, you should’ve done this.’ Everybody has their own path.” Paul George on Ace Bailey 👀 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/RSNgGLrPDQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Paul George speaks further on Jazz's Ace Bailey

Article Continues Below

As Bailey showed off for the Jazz during Summer League, there's no denying the talent that the 18-year-old out of Rutgers has, though the pre-draft process was confusing for some. George would say he didn't want to be someone who told people younger than him what the right path was, saying everybody has their journey.

“I was kind of thinking about it like, I hate being that person to be like, ‘Oh, you should have did that.' Like, everybody has their own path, however way you want to trailblaze it, that's on you,” George said. “Who are we to be like, ‘Nah, you got to do it this way or that way.' So I kind of want to retract a little bit on that, because he is a young kid and he will find his way, but it's dope when you can kind of make your own path.”

At any rate, Utah hopes Bailey can turn around the franchise after finishing 17-65.