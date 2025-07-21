After a middling 2024–25 NBA campaign, the Utah Jazz entered the 2025 offseason with glaring positional needs and mounting questions about their rebuild. Despite a flurry of trade activity, the Jazz opted not to pursue any new free agents, signaling a curious lack of aggression in addressing their roster's biggest weaknesses. In a Western Conference brimming with depth and star talent, this quiet approach has raised eyebrows. At the end of the 2024 season, the Utah Jazz found themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference, summing up a terrible season for the franchise. However, they have made some bold moves in the 2025 offseason to try and climb up the West, which is ever so competitive.

The Utah Jazz finished the 2024–25 NBA season with a 17–65 record, placing 15th in the Western Conference and missing the Play-In Tournament for the third straight year. While there were flashes of promise, particularly from rising stars like Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks, the team struggled to find consistency on both ends of the floor.

Their offense often stalled in the half-court, ranking just 21st in offensive rating. Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton were both streaky shot creators, but their inefficiency and defensive liabilities made it hard to rely on them down the stretch. Lauri Markkanen, the team’s best player, shouldered much of the offensive load but found himself double-teamed frequently due to a lack of secondary playmaking.

Defensively, the Jazz ranked 24th in defensive rating. The interior was a revolving door, as neither Walker Kessler nor John Collins consistently provided the kind of physical presence needed to deter elite Western Conference bigs. Opponents routinely scored in the paint and shot a high percentage from beyond the arc, largely due to poor perimeter defense.

Utah Jazz Acquisitions in the 2025 Offseason

Kyle Anderson joins via trade with the Heat

The acquisition of Kyle Anderson gives Utah a smart, positionally aware forward who can handle the ball, facilitate offense, and defend multiple positions. His nickname “Slow-Mo” describes his measured pace, but Anderson brings high basketball IQ, floor spacing, and veteran calm to a young roster.

At 6’9”, Anderson fits well as a secondary playmaker. However, he’s not a volume scorer or elite shooter, and his presence doesn’t fully address Utah’s perimeter defensive woes or primary ball-handling needs.

Kevin Love joins via trade with the Heat

While no longer the All-Star he once was, Kevin Love adds championship experience, leadership, and floor spacing to Utah’s bench. At 36, he’s best suited for a 10-15 minute role as a stretch big who can hit timely threes and rebound.

This is more of a locker-room addition than a tactical one. Love’s defensive mobility is limited, and he likely won’t see much action against faster teams. Still, his presence can be valuable for mentoring Hendricks and Walker Kessler.

Jusuf Nurkić joins via trade with the Hornets

Nurkic is the most intriguing addition to the team. When healthy, he’s a capable low-post scorer and excellent rebounder. His playmaking from the elbow can also help unlock Markkanen and Anderson as cutters.

However, health is a massive concern. Nurkic hasn’t played more than 65 games in a season since 2019, and his defensive agility has declined. In today’s NBA, where switching is paramount, Nurkic’s drop coverage limitations may be exposed.

Departures from the Jazz in the 2025 offseason

John Collins departs via trade with the Clippers

The writing was on the wall for John Collins. After arriving with high expectations in 2023, Collins never found his rhythm in Utah’s system. He averaged 19 points and 8.2 rebounds in 2024–25, far below expectations for a player earning close to $25 million annually.

Trading Collins was an addition by subtraction – it cleared cap space and minutes for Taylor Hendricks to emerge as the starting four.

Johnny Juzang waived

Juzang, a former undrafted signing from UCLA, never cracked the regular rotation. In limited minutes, he showed shooting promise but didn’t develop into a two-way contributor.

His release was expected as the Jazz make room for younger talent and more impactful veterans.

Collin Sexton departs via trade with the Hornets

Sexton’s departure marks the end of a turbulent chapter. He was once viewed as a foundational piece, but inconsistent play, injuries, and defensive lapses limited his long-term value. Sexton averaged 18.4 points per game last season but lacked court vision and defensive awareness.

Utah needed to move on, and trading him opens up more ball-handling reps for George and other young guards.

Jordan Clarkson departs via buyout

A fan favorite and the team’s veteran sixth man, Jordan Clarkson’s exit via buyout signals a full commitment to youth. While his scoring off the bench was valuable, Clarkson's ball-dominant style often clashed with Utah’s offensive flow.

Letting Clarkson go was a bittersweet but necessary step toward developing a more balanced backcourt.

2025 free agency: A missed opportunity

Despite entering the offseason with cap space and positional needs, the Jazz did not make a single new free-agent signing. In a market that included quality wings, veteran point guards, and rotational bigs, Utah chose patience over proactivity.

This inactivity puts pressure on internal development and suggests Utah is more focused on a long-term rebuild than short-term competitiveness. That’s fine in theory, but in practice, the Jazz missed a key chance to surround their young talent with veteran support.

Overall free agency grade: D+

The 2025 trade deadline will be crucial. If Utah is out of playoff contention, expect them to sell veterans and stockpile assets again.