Utah Jazz legend and NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton did not hold back on his former team. The legendary Jazz point guard criticized Utah's tanking and questioned the direction of their upcoming NBA season. He admitted he’s not following the team closely but said, “there doesn’t seem to be a mission to win.” Stockton’s frustration stems from wanting a culture of sustained competitiveness.

The Jazz endured a very rough NBA season. The team finished 2024–25 with a 17-65 record, their worst mark in franchise history. They were the last team to notch a win and were eliminated early from playoff contention. Stockton pointed to the steep drop from past seasons, stressing that building a winning culture is difficult, and once it’s gone, restoring it is even harder.

Over the last five years, the Jazz have seen a sharp decline. In 2020–21, they posted the NBA’s best record and reached the second round of the playoffs. The following season brought another strong finish but ended with another early exit. By 2022–23, the roster was in transition after trading key stars. The 2023–24 season ended outside the playoff picture, and 2024–25 produced a new low in wins. Each step has chipped away at the competitive identity Stockton once helped build.

Article Continues Below

John Stockton remains a vocal advocate for integrity on the court. He went off to criticize the front office for embracing tanking instead of pushing for wins. Stockton said he would never give up the fight to perform at full effort for every game and every quarter, not for draft picks, not for anything. His remarks underscore his belief that the Jazz should play to win, even while rebuilding.

The notion of the Jazz tanking troubles him deeply. John Stockton spent 19 years with the Jazz and still holds the NBA career records for assists and steals. His legacy gives weight to his criticism.

Looking ahead, the Jazz are reshaping the roster. Rookie Ace Bailey arrive alongside veterans Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and Jusuf Nurkic. But Stockton’s comments leave a lingering question: Will the next Jazz NBA season be about winning, or will tanking remain part of the plan?

More Utah Jazz News
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Darryn Peterson (22) and McDonald's All American East forward Cameron Boozer (12) pose for photos after the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
NBA rumors: Star-studded 2026 draft class could fuel tank raceErik Slater ·
Jusuf Nurkić, Kevin Love, and Kyle Anderson in the Jazz jersey with a single question mark in the middle.
3 way-too-early Utah Jazz trade candidates in 2025-26 seasonRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Jazz’s Jusuf Nurkic blasted by Bosnia’s EuroBasket coach for being ‘out of shape’Rishav Bhat ·
Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Jazz rumors: Utah’s plans for veteran acquired in Celtics tradeDavid Yapkowitz ·
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, with Jonathan Kuminga in the middle in Jazz uniform
1 move Utah Jazz should’ve made in 2025 NBA offseasonJedd Pagaduan ·
Celtics grades for Georges Niang trade, Chris Boucher signing
Celtics grades for Georges Niang trade, Chris Boucher signingDaniel Donabedian ·