Utah Jazz legend and NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton did not hold back on his former team. The legendary Jazz point guard criticized Utah's tanking and questioned the direction of their upcoming NBA season. He admitted he’s not following the team closely but said, “there doesn’t seem to be a mission to win.” Stockton’s frustration stems from wanting a culture of sustained competitiveness.

The Jazz endured a very rough NBA season. The team finished 2024–25 with a 17-65 record, their worst mark in franchise history. They were the last team to notch a win and were eliminated early from playoff contention. Stockton pointed to the steep drop from past seasons, stressing that building a winning culture is difficult, and once it’s gone, restoring it is even harder.

Over the last five years, the Jazz have seen a sharp decline. In 2020–21, they posted the NBA’s best record and reached the second round of the playoffs. The following season brought another strong finish but ended with another early exit. By 2022–23, the roster was in transition after trading key stars. The 2023–24 season ended outside the playoff picture, and 2024–25 produced a new low in wins. Each step has chipped away at the competitive identity Stockton once helped build.

John Stockton remains a vocal advocate for integrity on the court. He went off to criticize the front office for embracing tanking instead of pushing for wins. Stockton said he would never give up the fight to perform at full effort for every game and every quarter, not for draft picks, not for anything. His remarks underscore his belief that the Jazz should play to win, even while rebuilding.

The notion of the Jazz tanking troubles him deeply. John Stockton spent 19 years with the Jazz and still holds the NBA career records for assists and steals. His legacy gives weight to his criticism.

Looking ahead, the Jazz are reshaping the roster. Rookie Ace Bailey arrive alongside veterans Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and Jusuf Nurkic. But Stockton’s comments leave a lingering question: Will the next Jazz NBA season be about winning, or will tanking remain part of the plan?