Published November 11, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have all moved on from one another. Mitchell is thriving with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Gobert is trying to help the Minnesota Timberwolves get on the right course and the Jazz are jumping out. to a surprisingly successful start to their season.

In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mitchell was asked about his relationship with Gobert. He set the record straight by saying they have a “great relationship” and that he is looking forward to seeing his fellow former Jazz star again.

“You know, we gave Utah a lot of special moments. But you know, we didn’t get the job done. Him and I have a great relationship, despite what people may feel,” Mitchell said to The Athletic. “On the court, it didn’t work (in terms of winning a title). I don’t hate Rudy. He doesn’t hate me. It was just one of those things where it just didn’t work out, and I feel like we live in a world where everybody’s gotta hate each other and there’s gotta be some negative thing and that’s just not the case. When I see him on Sunday, I’m gonna give him a hug and smile and laugh. And when we’re on the court, it’s time to go at it.”

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s seemingly strained relationship was a key reason why breaking up that Jazz core made so much sense. But he has maintained that he and Gobert were not on the outs during their last few years together in Utah. Although their stint together is now history, that history will always be a key part of their basketball stories.

While the Cavaliers and Timberwolves prepare to face off on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Jazz will look to keep their hot start going.