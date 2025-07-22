As there has been no doubt an immense amount of conversations around the Utah Jazz selecting Ace Bailey in the NBA Draft, one part was the pre-draft process and how the Rutgers star didn't want to go to the team. While there have been critics of the Jazz rookie in Bailey, a team executive has come out to call out the falsities of the narrative.

In the latest piece by Kevin Smith of Spotrac, he spoke with members of each team around the NBA to talk about their biggest storylines, with one of the topics for Utah being Bailey. Consequently, speaking with a front office executive of the team, they called the story around Bailey not wanting to go to the franchise “nonsense.”

“When Ace was on the board at our pick, it sure took a lot sting out of dropping in the lottery. All the stuff about him pre-draft and not wanting to come to Utah, that was all just nonsense. He’s excited to be with us, and we’re thrilled to have him,” the front office executive said.

Aside from Bailey, the team also drafted University of Florida standout Walter Clayton Jr., as the front office executive predicted him to be a “leader on Day 1.”

“As far as Walter goes, he’s exactly the kind of player we want. He’s a leader. He’ll be a leader on Day 1 of camp. We can already see it during Summer League. And it’s authentic. Talk to anyone around that Florida program and they’ll tell you that Walter drove them to the title this year. Not just on the floor, but in practices and in the locker room. We love that about him.”

Ace Bailey receiving praise from those within Jazz

The front office executive isn't the only one who is impressed with the 18-year-old, as even Dwyane Wade praised the Jazz's draft pick, saying that he can join the likes of being another great player taken with the fifth overall pick. Wade, who's part-owner of the team, was a fifth overall pick like Bailey, along with Kevin Garnett, Charles Barkley, and others.

“History shows you that the fifth pick could be a really good pick. Some incredible players have been drafted at that fifth pick that have changed organizations,” Wade said on his podcast. “He’s one of those guys that can just walk in the gym and get you 30. He’s one of those Melo-type of scorers. You had to get him.”

Consequently, with Bailey having completed Summer League, he now prepares for his rookie season in training camp.