Jazz second year center Walker Kessler is expected to be sidelined for a bit due to an elbow injury he suffered on opening night.

Last season, Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler made a very late run for the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award. Kessler was never a serious threat to win, but the fact that he put his name in the conversation was impressive in itself. Jazz fans were understandably expecting a big second season for Kessler, but that's going to be put on hold for the time being. Walker Kessler is expected to be out for at least two weeks due an elbow injury, the team announced on Wednesday.

During Utah’s season-opening game versus Sacramento on Oct. 25, Walker Kessler sustained a UCL sprain in his left elbow. The injury was diagnosed by MRI testing after Kessler continued to play and experienced discomfort. Rest with non-contact activities has been recommended to… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2023

Walker Kessler first suffered the elbow injury during the Jazz' opening night game against the Sacramento Kings. He continued playing through the Jazz' first eight games of the season but is being shut down and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Kessler played on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls and finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Kessler has a chance to become one of the best centers in the NBA. He can score the ball, he can rebound and he can defend the paint. Through the Jazz' first eight games of the season, Kessler had been averaging 8.3 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots with splits of 54.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 61.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Jazz have got off to a rough start this season and currently have a 2-6 record. Kessler's absence will certainly make a difference. Jazz fans will hope for the best when he is reevaluated.