Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler was without a doubt one of the biggest steals of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Jazz snagged the former UNC and Auburn standout as the No. 22 overall pick in the draft, and he turned out to be a real gem for Utah. Kessler established himself as one of the top rim protectors in the entire league, and his efforts were rewarded with a call-up to the All-Rookie first team.

The NBA provided Kessler with an opportunity to link up with Miami Heat veteran Kyle Lowry now that the latter is in the NBA Finals. The Jazz youngster got to ask Lowry for some advice, and it turned out to be a real learning experience for Kessler.

For starters, Lowry praised the 7-foot-1 big man for a “great year” with the Jazz. The veteran then provided some sage advice for Kessler in a heartwarming big-brother moment:

“First off, you're on a great start, right? You're in a great situation,” Lowry said. “You got great coaches, great organization, that's one. I think the next thing is that you have to figure out and continue to better your basketball individual game (and) better in taking care of your body.

“You gotta never be satisfied with just being All-Rookie team. You gotta be ready. Now, what's the next step? Playoffs, All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, stuff like that. That's gotta be the mindset.”

That's some great stuff right there from Lowry. Even Kessler himself seemed a bit overwhelmed as the Jazz stud asked if he could bring out a piece of paper to take note of all the knowledge Lowry just dropped on him.

Right now, Walker Kessler is on the right path, and so long as he keeps his head in the right place, the sky's the limit for this young man.