The prolific competitive hot-dog eater Joey Chestnut is a force to be reckoned with. The 40-year-old continues to raise the bar, as he broke his own world record in his defeat of Takeru Kobayashi on Monday.

Chestnut devoured 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

The Labor Day eating battle was streamed on Netflix, titled “Chestnut vs. Koboyachi: Unfinished Beef.” The two had history, as Chestnut dethroned Koboyachi as world champion after eating 66 hot dogs against him in 2007.

Chestnut credited Kobayashi for pushing him to perform at his best, via NBC News’ Erik Ortiz.

“I was trying to get 80 hot dogs for years, and without Kobayashi, I was never able to do it,” Chestnut said after winning. “He drives me. We weren’t always nice to each other, but I love the way we push each other to be our best.”

Kobayashi was defeated handily, as he only downed 66 dogs.

“Following his loss, Kobayashi said through a translator that he ‘felt like I did everything I could,'” Ortiz continued.

How did Chestnut accomplish his latest mind-bending feat?

Joey Chestnut is one of one

This particular feat is even more impressive than Chestnut’s past ones, as Netflix prohibited the competitors from dunking the hot dogs in water and separating the meat from the bread. The hot-dog maven now leads Kobayashi 4-2 in their match history.

This may have been their last battle, though, as Kobayashi has been retired for five years. “The Tsunami” only stepped back in the ring for one day to face the greatest of all time.

Chestnut’s victory comes after he was supposedly banned from the July 4 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York for partnering with a plant-based rival. The league, however, denied the accusation, via TODAY.

The two competitors had last faced in the 2009 Nathan’s championship, when Chestnut ate 68 hot dogs and buns, pacing Kobayashi’s 64.5