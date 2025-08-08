The Denver Nuggets have been playing the long game for years, and for the most part, it’s paying off this offseason. Even though they fell in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Denver took the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder to a grueling seven-game battle. That exit wasn’t a failure; it was a reminder of just how razor-thin the margin for error is at the top of the NBA. Now, with new head coach David Adelman at the helm, the Nuggets have retooled smartly. They shed Michael Porter Jr.’s massive contract in exchange for Cam Johnson, a better two-way fit and floor spacer at a fraction of the cost. Jonas Valanciunas arrived to fix the long-standing backup center problem.

At the same time, veterans Bruce Brown Jr. and Tim Hardaway Jr. were brought in to solidify depth and give Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray a deeper supporting cast.

However, NBA seasons are long, unpredictable, and often fraught with tough roster decisions. Injuries, matchups, and financial realities can force a contender to pivot midseason, even when things are going well. With that in mind, it’s worth examining three way-too-early trade candidates for Denver in the 2025-26 season. Players who may not finish the year in Nuggets colors but could help the team make a strategic in-season move.

DeAndre Jordan: The veteran insurance policy who may not be needed

DeAndre Jordan’s place in Denver is more symbolic than strategic at this stage of his career. At 37 years old, Jordan isn’t here to give the Nuggets 20 productive minutes a night: he’s here to mentor, keep the locker room light, and step in for a spot shift when necessary. In past seasons, that veteran leadership role had value, particularly when the Nuggets’ backup center spot was a revolving door of uncertainty.

DeAndre Jordan enjoying his time in Japan 😆 (via @nba_room_a)pic.twitter.com/aQPY3kdMkh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 5, 2025

But that was before Jonas Valanciunas arrived. The addition of Valanciunas gives Denver a legitimate, physical backup big who can log consistent minutes without the team’s defense crumbling. It also allows David Adelman to lean on small-ball looks with Aaron Gordon or even Zeke Nnaji at the five. The reality is that DeAndre Jordan could spend most of this season as an emergency-only option, rarely touching the floor unless games are already decided.

From a front-office perspective, that makes Jordan’s expiring minimum contract a potentially useful trade chip. In the right package, he could be combined with another salary to match money for a mid-tier rotation upgrade, the kind of move a contender might make before the trade deadline to get over the hump.

Russell Westbrook: A luxury addition who could become redundant

When Russell Westbrook joined the Nuggets last season, it felt like a bold, “why not?” experiment. The former MVP still has bursts of downhill speed, relentless energy, and playmaking instincts that can jolt a stagnant offense. In theory, he could give Denver’s second unit a pace-pushing dynamic they’ve often lacked when Jamal Murray sits.

But there’s a thin line between a helpful spark and an awkward fit. Westbrook’s shooting limitations are well-known, and Denver’s offense thrives on spacing, ball movement, and precision. If Adelman struggles to find lineups where Westbrook’s strengths shine without clogging driving lanes for Murray, Jokić, and cutters like Gordon, this experiment could fizzle.

Westbrook is also on a short-term, affordable deal, a contract type that tends to get moved midseason if the fit isn’t perfect. For a front office as opportunistic as Denver’s, the decision could be pragmatic: if Westbrook’s minutes are better served by Bruce Brown Jr., Tim Hardaway Jr., or even rookie Julian Strawther taking on more ball-handling duties, then flipping Westbrook for a cleaner stylistic match is not unthinkable.

Peyton Watson: The talented wing who might outgrow his role

Peyton Watson is one of Denver’s most intriguing young players, a 6-foot-8 athletic wing with defensive upside and flashes of offensive creativity. At just 22 years old, he’s still raw, but his combination of length, lateral quickness, and energy makes him a tantalizing piece for the Nuggets’ future.

SWATTED by Peyton Watson! ❌ The #GLeagueAlum led the @nuggets with a career-high 1.4 BPG during his third year in the Association. #NBADefenseWeek pic.twitter.com/oEiNiigl6x — NBA G League (@nbagleague) August 7, 2025

The problem? Denver’s window is right now. This is a team built to win in 2026, not necessarily to develop young players at the expense of maximizing present-day rotations. Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown Jr., and even Tim Hardaway Jr. will soak up most of the wing minutes. If Watson struggles to carve out a consistent role, the front office could face a tough question: Is his upside worth keeping if he’s not helping the playoff push today?

There’s also the asset value angle. Watson is on a cost-controlled rookie contract, exactly the type of player rebuilding teams covet in a trade. If the Nuggets decide they need one more defensive-minded veteran or a proven three-point shooter for the postseason, Watson could headline a package without gutting the core.

This isn’t a knock on his potential; in fact, it’s a testament to it. Watson’s upside could make him too valuable to keep if Denver sees a path to improving their title odds right now. Contenders have to make these hard calls, and Watson’s name will inevitably surface in trade rumors if Denver is chasing a final roster upgrade.

The balancing act of contention

For the Nuggets, trade speculation isn’t about panic, it’s about preparation. DeAndre Jordan, Russell Westbrook, and Peyton Watson all serve different purposes, but they also represent potential trade pathways depending on how the season unfolds.

If the team stays healthy, gels under Adelman, and maintains a top seed in the West, Denver could very well stand pat. But history tells us that contenders often make at least one midseason move, whether to plug an injury gap, counter a rival’s big acquisition, or simply shore up a weak spot exposed by the first half of the season.

The Nuggets’ core: Jokić, Murray, Gordon, Johnson, Valanciunas, is untouchable. Everything else is about finding the right mix around them. And in the high-stakes chess match of the NBA, having movable pieces like Jordan, Westbrook, and Watson gives Denver the flexibility to react quickly.

Way-too-early? Sure. But in a season where the margin between another parade and another playoff disappointment could be a single rotation player, no scenario should be off the table.