We've got the PGA Tour 2K25 Locker Codes to help you earn free rewards in-game. For those new to PGA Tour 2K, or 2K Sports games, Locker Codes are redeemable, often limited-time codes that offer free items in the game. This can range from VC, to cosmetics, and more. However, not everybody knows about these codes or how to redeem them. Therefore, we created a list of all active and expired codes in the game for your convenience.

PGA Tour 2K25 Locker Codes

At the time of writing, these locker codes are currently available in the PGA Tour 2K25 First Look Demo:

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY HELLOGOLFERS Malbon Hat + 500 VC Active

TEEOFF TGL-themed Apparel Active

How To Redeem Locker Codes in PGA Tour 2K25

To redeem Locker Codes in PGA Tour 2K25:

Press Pause and navigate to Settings

Select the option to Redeem Locker Code

Enter your code and redeem

Overall, the process of earning these free rewards in the PGA Tour 2K25 First Look Demo might be a bit tricky. That's because you might not know where to look. However, all you need to do is pause the game and navigate to settings. From there, look for the option to redeem a code. Once you do, you'll have the ability to redeem a code and earn a reward.

If the code did not work, make sure to check if the code requires you to type it in all caps. If it still does not work, there's a possibility the code cannot expired. Don't fret if that's the case, as new codes will launch throughout the game's life cycle.

PGA Tour 2K25 is not out yet, but players can still earn these rewards in the First Look Demo that released in early February. Any progress made in the demo carries over to the main game. Therefore, the PGA Tour 2K25 experience technically begins here for players looking to get a head start.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the PGA Tour 2K25 codes and how to redeem them. We hope you enjoy your free rewards. But it doesn't stop here. Keep checking back throughout the year to see if new codes can be redeemed. The VC rewards alone makes it worth to see if new codes dropped.

Lastly, for more gaming and Golf news, visit ClutchPoints.