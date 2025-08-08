The Ohio State football program is gearing up for one of its most intriguing quarterback battles in recent memory, with redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz and Alabama transfer Julian Sayin locked in a neck-and-neck race. As the Buckeyes prepare to defend their 2025 College Football Playoff national championship, all eyes are on the quarterback competition—and Kienholz has pointed to his multi-sport athletic background as a unique edge. Both Kienholz and Sayin have impressed during fall camp, with a final decision on the starting job expected just weeks before the season opener.

Kienholz’s story stands out in the world of Buckeyes football. As Patrick Murphy of 247Sports noted, the 19-year-old quarterback spent his high school days at T.F. Riggs in Pierre, South Dakota, excelling in football, basketball, and baseball. Murphy highlighted that Kienholz developed into a Major League Baseball prospect, starred as an all-state basketball player, and produced eye-popping numbers on the football field—nearly 8,000 passing yards, 2,844 rushing yards, and 26 touchdowns during his prep career. That versatility helped Kienholz earn four-star status and become the No. 11 quarterback in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

In Murphy’s article, Kienholz himself described how those experiences have helped him adapt and compete at the highest level.

“Just being an athlete helps, first and foremost,” Kienholz said. “Playing basketball, baseball, football. I think that helped me kind of get to the position I'm at right now.”

This multi-sport foundation gives Kienholz a distinct edge in the Buckeyes’ quarterback battle. Sayin, a five-star recruit and redshirt freshman celebrated for his arm talent, has been in Columbus for about a year and a half after transferring from Alabama following the surprise retirement of legendary Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban in early 2024. While Sayin’s natural throwing ability has turned heads in camp, Kienholz’s athleticism and improvisational skills have kept the race extremely close.

In terms of experience, the redshirt sophomore has been in the Ohio State football program longer, but Sayin actually holds a slight edge in game action—having played in four games and taken 27 snaps at Alabama, compared to Kienholz’s single college appearance in the 2023 Cotton Bowl after starter Devin Brown was injured. As Brian Hartline prepares to call plays for the Ohio State offense for the first time in 2025 after splitting duties with Chip Kelly last season, the system now places a premium on mobility, quick decision-making, and run-pass option execution—all areas where Kienholz’s multi-sport background gives him an opportunity to shine.

The competition between Kienholz and Sayin is as intense as any in college football, with Day and quarterback coach Billy Fessler both praising Kienholz’s growth in leadership and command of the offense. While Sayin’s deep-ball accuracy and poise stand out, the three-sport phenom's dual-threat capability and physical development—including a 33-pound increase since enrolling—make him an ideal fit for Hartline's offense.

As Ohio State closes in on a highly anticipated season opener against the preseason No. 1 Texas Longhorns on August 30th, the outcome of this quarterback duel could have a major implications on both the Buckeyes’ Big Ten title chances and their hopes of repeating as national champions. The coming weeks will be a proving ground for both quarterbacks, but Kienholz’s athletic versatility, system experience, and leadership may give him the edge as Ohio State looks to go on another playoff run.