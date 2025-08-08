The Las Vegas Raiders were busy this offseason. The team hired Pete Carroll as its head coach and landed quarterback Geno Smith in a trade. On Thursday, the Raiders kicked off the preseason with Carroll and Smith returning to Seattle to face the Seahawks.

Smith, of course, has the starting job locked up. So his debut with Las Vegas was limited to just the first offensive series. Former starter and current backup Aidan O’Connell relieved Smith and stayed in the game until the 4th quarter, giving him plenty of time to steal the show.

And it didn’t take long for O’Connell to get fans talking. On the first play of the second quarter, the third-year QB uncorked a deep shot targeting wideout Dont’e Thornton. Unfortunately, he left the pass a few yards short and it was easily picked by Josh Jobe.

Aidan O’Connell throw of the year 🤯

pic.twitter.com/TzqJvYkoFk — Tristan (@TristanHuyett) August 8, 2025

Raiders make preseason debut in Seattle

The Raiders suffered through a brutal season in 2024, finishing 4-13. While former head coach Antonio Pierce believed in O’Connell’s NFL future, the team moved on. Las Vegas tapped Carroll to helm the team and reunited him with Smith. The pair spent five seasons together with the Seahawks, three featuring Smith as the starter.

The veteran passer won Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 and led the Seahawks to the playoffs. The Raiders are hoping the duo can work some magic and turn the team around in their Las Vegas debut. The franchise has just one postseason appearance in the last eight years and two playoff berths since 2002.

The Raiders also added running back Ashton Jeanty to the equation. Las Vegas selected the Heisman Trophy finalist with the sixth overall pick in 2025. Jeanty made his NFL preseason debut Thursday. But the team had no interest in leaving him out there. Jeanty got three carries for -1 yards. But brighter days are ahead for the rookie rusher.

The Raiders had a lot going on in the preseason opener with Carroll and Smith returning to Seattle and Jeanty playing in his first pro game. But mostly fans just wanted to talk about O’Connell’s errant throw. So, here’s what they’re saying:

Article Continues Below

Ant weighed in with:

“Aidan O’Connell is a reincarnated Derek Carr”

Matt Fitzgerald wrote:

“I was legit cackling about how feloniously underthrown this ball was by Aidan O’Connell”

Football Fanatics added:

“Aidan O’Connell picked off with one of the worst throws I’ve ever seen”

And these gems:

Aidan O’Connell in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/NahikSOtvu — NSS⅄ 🙂‍↕️ (@CallMeRanbob) August 8, 2025