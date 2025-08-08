Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward has been arrested for the second time in three months. According to Montgomery County Jail records, the 34-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday night for violating the conditions of his bond, originally set following his June arrest on a felony domestic violence charge.

Ward tested positive for alcohol, which violated the terms of his $30,000 bond. His attorney, Steve Jackson, clarified that Ward misunderstood the restrictions, believing casual drinking was allowed.

“It’s a condition of bond, and there are certain conditions like you can’t drink,” Jackson told KPRC 2. “Jimmie believed it was for not getting intoxicated, like he could have a drink. There was no contact with the complainant. The court has a zero-tolerance policy for drinking while on bond, unbeknownst to him. The judge issued a sanction, so he will spend the night in jail overnight. This has nothing to do with the complaining witness at all. There are no new allegations against Jimmie. The judge wants to treat him fairly, like anyone else.”

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio also addressed Ward’s initial arrest on the first day of training camp, stating, “We will work with the league. We will be compliant on our end, do the best we can. Whatever the outcome is, we’ll handle it accordingly.”

Jimmie Ward’s legal troubles began on June 12 when he was arrested at his Magnolia, Texas home on a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a family or household member by impeding breath circulation. The woman involved, believed to be his fiancée, accused Ward of assaulting, choking, and threatening her. An emergency protective order was granted at her request. Jackson previously denied Ward’s role in the incident and said he expects his client to be cleared.

Ward is scheduled for a court hearing on August 13, and his case will be presented to a grand jury on August 31.

Ward has been sidelined with a foot injury sustained in Week 16 of the 2024 season against the Kansas City Chiefs and remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He has, however, been inside the Texans’ facility during training camp doing rehab work.

Ward joined the Texans in 2023 on a two-year, $13 million contract after spending nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. In the 2023 season, he played in 10 games, registered 48 tackles, and recorded two interceptions. The team signed him to a one-year extension in August 2024, keeping him under contract through 2025.