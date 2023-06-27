The Kentucky Wildcats have just scored a big win on the transfer portal front, as they landed former West Virginia Mountaineers forward Tre Mitchell. The move came after the resignation of Bob Huggins from his head coaching job for the Mountaineers, and one that gives the frontcourt of Kentucky basketball a major boost.

Mitchell announced his decision to move to Kentucky basketball via his Twitter account, while also saying goodbye to the Mountaineers.

“Mountaineers!! I can't thank you enough for the love and support you've shown. You guys are truly one of a kind. I have a dream and I have the my opportunity to live it out. I've gotta think about future and ensure myself the best opportunity to follow that dream. I know you guys will understand, if not today then you will one day. WVU will always hold a special place in my heart but it's time to bet on myself. I love y'all more than you know, I know everyone has their own opinions on my decision, but like I said I've gotta bet on myself. I wish WVU Hoops the best of luck, I'll ALWAYS be a fan of mountaineer nation!”

The Kentucky basketball newcomer played his first two years in college with the UMass Minutemen before transferring to the Texas Longhorns, as he played in Austin for a season. He would then make another transfer in 2022 when he joined the Mountaineers.

What Kentucky basketball is getting from Mitchell is a solid big man, who can play both the power forward and center positions. In his last season with West Virginia, he averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep.