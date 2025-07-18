Duke basketball continues to flex its influence across all levels of the sport, and the 2025 NBA Summer League is no exception. From Cooper Flagg's dominance to a stacked alumni reunion, the Blue Devils have made Las Vegas feel more like Durham. This week, the program sent a message, literally and visually, in an viral Instagram post celebrating their widespread presence.

The official @dukembb Instagram account shared a striking group photo featuring past and present Duke stars dining together in Las Vegas.

“Desert glow, Brotherhood flow.”

This visual wasn’t just a feel-good moment—it was a statement. The Duke Brotherhood, a cornerstone of the program’s identity, is once again proving to be one of the most tightly connected and NBA-ready units in college basketball. And the numbers back it up.

More than 10 former Duke players are competing in the Summer League, giving the Blue Devils one of the strongest presences of any college program. Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks, already made his anticipated debut and lived up to the hype with impressive two-way play. Fellow rookies Kon Knueppel and Sion James (Charlotte Hornets), Tyrese Proctor (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Khaman Maluach (Phoenix Suns) are also showcasing their potential on the Summer League stage.

The Brotherhood dinner wasn’t just a show of support—it was a reunion of impact. Veterans like Kyle Filipowski (Utah Jazz), DJ Steward (Los Angeles Lakers), and Marques Bolden (Golden State Warriors) have also been turning heads, helping reinforce the depth of Duke’s NBA reach.

The image symbolizes more than camaraderie. It represents a strategic recruiting tool. The program's ability to maintain strong ties with alumni plays into Duke’s long-term vision. When incoming recruits see viral moments like this—star rookies side by side with veterans in an elite environment—it’s a reminder that Duke basketball is built to last.

The 2025 draft class, which included the entire starting five from the 2024-25 season, has already exceeded expectations. From highlight-reel plays to headline-grabbing performances, the Summer League has been a platform for Duke players to show what’s next. It’s also strengthened the program’s identity as the premier NBA factory in college basketball.

For Duke, the Summer League isn’t just about what happens on the court—it’s about showing the world what the Brotherhood looks like in action. And with moments like this, it’s clear the Brotherhood isn’t just a hashtag. It’s a legacy, and it’s thriving.