The Chicago Cubs have started moving with the MLB Trade Deadline looming on the horizon. The Cubs have signed right-hander Spencer Turnbull after his release by the Blue Jays, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The veteran reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal and will begin work at the Cubs’ Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Now 32, Turnbull heads to Chicago looking to rediscover his 2024 form. That year, he emerged as a breakout swingman for the Phillies. He posted a 2.65 ERA over 54⅓ innings, struck out 58, and leaned on a sharp slider that flashed elite upside. However, a limited workload derailed his 2025 campaign. In Toronto, he made three appearances, including one start. Over 6⅓ innings, he gave up 12 hits and five earned runs. Spencer Turnbull posted a 7.11 ERA before the Blue Jays designated him for assignment and released him in late June.

The Cubs’ move reflects their ongoing efforts to fortify pitching depth ahead of the trade deadline. Injuries to Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad, and Justin Steele have forced the club to seek low-risk bounce-back arms. While Turnbull may not be Chicago-bound for a front-line starter role, his experience makes him a candidate for long-relief or emergency spot starts should the need arise.

This signing mirrors Chicago’s offseason strategy, a savvy reclamation project resembling past roll-the-dice moves such as signing Chris Flexen. Turnbull’s stint in Arizona will decide if he moves up to Iowa or reaches the majors. On paper, he fits as a high-upside depth arm. If his slider returns to form, he could deliver real value down the stretch.

For Cubs fans, Spencer Turnbull’s arrival is a quiet but meaningful addition to the pitching corps. A soft-landing minor-league deal carries minimal risk, yet if he rejuvenates last year’s magic, this depth move could pay dividends in September. While the front office is likely to pursue bigger moves ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, Turnbull adds another arm the club can lean on during a pivotal stretch.