West Virginia has a new basketball coach after the departure of Bob Huggins, with assistant coach Josh Eilert getting elevated to an interim role for the 2023-24 season. The school announced the decision on Saturday night.

“I spoke with knowledgeable basketball people around the country over the last week, including coaches, professional basketball executives and others of whom I trust to identify a strong group of candidates to speak with,” West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker said, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. “Ultimately what I came to recognize, was that conducting this search in late June was difficult for many of our candidates and also it put our talented student-athletes at a real disadvantage. With that said, we will conduct our national search at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.”

Huggins recently resigned from his post as head coach after a DUI arrest. That arrest came after he got himself in hot water by using an anti-gay slur on a radio show. Huggins coached the Mountaineers for 16 seasons, reaching 11 NCAA Tournaments and a Final Four in 2010.

Eilert has held a variety of roles for West Virginia basketball since 2007, which is when Huggins came aboard. Eilert actually worked for Huggins as a graduate assistant at Kansas State when they were both there. The school conducted a coaching search after Huggins' exit but determined the best course of action was to slap the interim tag on Eilert and then make a full-time coaching hire after next season.

The Mountaineers are facing some major losses to the transfer portal after Huggins' resignation, with Tre Mitchell, Kerr Kriisa and Joe Toussaint all entering the portal. West Virginia basketball is hoping to avoid any more key departures now that a head coach for next season has been named, with Eilert having plenty of experience at the program.