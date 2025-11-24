The Los Angeles Kings face the Ottawa Senators on Prime Monday Night Hockey after a two-day break. While they are in the postseason picture, they have lost three consecutive games amid Drew Doughty's injury. Part of the issue is the power play, which ranks 28th in the league and has scored once in the last six games.

Kings forward Kevin Fiala spoke about the struggling man-advantage after Sunday's practice.

“The past is in the past. Honestly, if it's good or bad, it's gone. Today is a new day, good day. We had some good work I feel like, had some good work. So just start fresh. Don't think over it too much, just go back to basics. It's gonna go in for us, I really believe that. We just have to keep a positive mindset. It's gonna come,” Fiala said.

The Kings re-shaped their blue line under new general manager Ken Holland this offseason. But their forward core remained mostly the same, which has not meant great things for the PP. The season is still young, but a crowded Western Conference race means these are important points that the power play is costing them.

The Kings face the Senators for the second time this month. Earlier in November, they faced off in Ottawa, and Los Angeles won 1-0. These teams end their season series in a big game for both teams, as Ottawa continues a West Coast road trip. They have won the first two games of the trip and could get Brady Tkachuk back before they get home. The Senators may be big players in the trade market, and another win would only help.

Puck drop is set for 9pm ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

