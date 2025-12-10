When the New York Mets suffered one of the most painful collapses in franchise history last season, it was clear that changes were needed. But most fans are not enthused about bidding farewell to fan favorite Brandon Nimmo and All-Star closer Edwin Diaz. They may combust if Pete Alonso signs elsewhere in free agency. With pressure mounting during Winter Meetings, an MLB insider believes the organization's most logical course of action is to bring back the Polar Bear.

“To me, they need that extra slugger, and certainly Alonso was the most logical guy,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network said. “He's been an all-time Met… He and {Juan} Soto {as} a combination last year was maybe the best thing about a team that was obviously very disappointing overall. But certainly he had an outstanding season, another All-Star season. Played 162 games again. The fans love him. There really is no reason to not go and get Pete Alonso at this point.

“They're not close from my understanding at this moment {to reaching a deal}, but the situation is always fluid. They probably know that they need to get moving because I'm not seeing another solution out there.”

What will the Mets do?

Now that National League MVP runner-up Kyle Schwarber is returning to the Phillies, Alonso is the best power hitter on the open market. The 31-year-old first baseman slashed .271/.347/.524/.871 with 38 home runs, 126 RBIs and 41 doubles in 2025. He also solidified his place in Mets history, becoming the franchise's all-time home run leader. Alonso is consistent and durable, and New York is presumably desperate to bounce back after falling on its face last season.

MLB super agent Scott Boras could always complicate matters, however. He could be seeking a seven-year contract for his client, a hefty investment to make on a player who is north of 30 and struggles defensively. Mets owner Steve Cohen can obviously afford to keep spending a fortune on his team's payroll, but he may be less keen on doing so if the squad continues to underachieve. Given how the campaign unfolded, it is possible he and president of baseball operations David Stearns choose to prioritize pitching.

Nevertheless, it is hard to sum up what Alonso means to the city. He has enjoyed a passionate romance with Queens over the last seven years. Besides the sentimental component, the five-time All-Star regularly produces and is coming off a big year. If New York intends to let him join the Boston Red Sox or another club, it better have a grand contingency plan in mind.

The Flushing Faithful are getting restless.