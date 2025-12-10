The Milwaukee Bucks are falling off the pace in the Eastern Conference standings, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's calf injury that is going to keep him out for multiple weeks is not going to help matters at all. With the Bucks owning a 10-15 record which has them sitting in 10th place in the East, the Giannis trade rumblings have only become much louder.

In fact, according to Chris Haynes, Antetokounmpo had to address his Bucks teammates, reportedly telling them that they shouldn't worry about the outside noise regarding a potential trade. This at least lends some credence to the idea that Giannis, indeed, may be leaning towards a potential trade demand amid the Bucks' struggles.

Losing Giannis would set the Bucks franchise back for years, but if he requests a trade, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Milwaukee would refuse to do good by their franchise GOAT. Nonetheless, Myles Turner, who was acquired this past offseason in the whirlwind of events that saw Milwaukee waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard's contract, is urging his team to not panic yet.

“I don’t think it’s time to panic, personally. I think it’s time to be aware, and I think being aware and being panicked are two very different things,” Turner said, via Stephen Watson of ESPN.

.@Original_Turner said today was an important practice to regroup, look at film, ‘state of the union type of things’. I asked him for the @Bucks state of the union. “I don’t think it’s time to panic, personally. I think it’s time to be aware, and I think being aware and being… pic.twitter.com/3EheTCCscG — Stephen Watson (@SWatsonTV) December 10, 2025

Article Continues Below

This may not be what Myles Turner signed up for with the Bucks

Turner ended up chasing the bag this past offseason, signing with the Bucks after being insulted by the contract offer the Indiana Pacers gave him. But that simply ended up being a disaster for Turner himself. He may have the money, but the Bucks are going nowhere fast and he might end up being traded soon anyway, leaving him without control of his immediate future.

Turner has also not been very good in a Bucks uniform, so if Milwaukee decides to blow it up, he might have to go as well.