The Los Angeles Kings did not have the greatest start to the season on Wednesday night. Los Angeles fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in front of their home fans. But Kings fans did have one reason to get out of their seats. The family of Kings forward Alex Laferriere especially had reason to get excited.

Laferriere dropped the gloves with Avalanche forward Logan O'Connor during the second period. The fight stemmed from a hit delivered to Kings star Pierre-Luc Dubois. Los Angeles took exception to this, and the two teams got into a scrum.

Laferriere and O'Connor threw a few haymakers as the crowd buzzed. At the end of the fight, the Los Angeles forward grabbed O'Connor and hip-tossed him to the ice. The crowd exploded in cheers as Laferriere was congratulated by teammates. TNT broadcast cameras caught the reaction of Laferriere's family, which is absolutely priceless.

It seemed as if the fight gave the Kings new life, as well. Trailing 3-1 at the time, Quinton Byfield found the back of the net on a deflected pass attempt to pull Los Angeles within one. However, it just wasn't meant to be on this night.

Mikko Rantanen deflected a shot from Jack Johnson past Kings puck stopper Cam Talbot to re-establish a two-goal lead. Later in the third, Los Angeles pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. But forward Miles Wood took advantage of the empty net, scoring his first goal as a member of the Avalanche to secure the win.

The Kings have high expectations for this season and will look to rebound in game two. Los Angeles welcomes the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, where they hope to get things back on track.