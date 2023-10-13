The Los Angeles Kings will be without one of their best goal scorers for at least 10 games after Viktor Arvidsson was placed on long-term injured reserve on Thursday.

Arvidsson was mysteriously absent from the team's 5-2 season-opening loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was later revealed that he was suffering from a lower-body injury, and the Swede was placed on long-term injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of 10 games and 24 days for LA.

The 30-year-old scored 26 goals and 59 points in 77 games for the Kings last season. In his career, the forward has amassed 127 tallies and 239 points over 385 career games with the Nashville Predators and Kings.

Arvidsson spent most of his career in Smashville after being selected in the fourth-round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He helped the Preds reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, where they would lose to the champion Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

With the right winger out of the lineup until at least November, the Kings recalled forward Alex Turcotte and defenseman Brandt Clarke from their American Hockey League affiliate Ontario Reign. Arthur Kaliyev and Alex Laferriere were lent to the team in a corresponding move.

The Kings have high expectations for the 2023-24 campaign, and even without Viktor Arvidsson for the next month or so, they will be aiming for a top-three finish in the Pacific Division this season.

After losing to the Avalanche on Wednesday, Los Angeles welcomes the Carolina Hurricanes to Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night for their 2023-24 home opener.