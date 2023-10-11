The Colorado Avalanche start their season in SoCal as they take on the Los Angeles Kings! This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out an Avalanche-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Avalanche made an early exit in the playoffs last season, and that was not expected. Colorado earned themselves the top seed in the Central Division last season. They finished 51-24-7, but the Seattle Kraken proved to be too much for them to handle in the playoffs. Nathan MacKinnon, and Mikko Rantanen were their top players last season, and they both return this season. Those two guys are difference makers, and they can lead the Avalanche to another first place finish. Alexander Georgiev also returns, and he was one of the top goaltenders in the NHL last season.

The Kings finished last season 47-25-10, and that was good for third in the Pacific Division. However, the Kings fell short as they had to take on the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. Los Angeles had many different contributors last season, but the top guy was Anze Kopitar. Kopitar, Kevin Fiala, Adrian Kempke, Viktor Arvidsson, Phillip Danault, and Drew Doughty all return to the ice in Los Angeles, and they are going to make a massive impact. Their biggest signing came via trade as they acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Kings Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+198)

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-245)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Kings

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Avalanche have the ability to score a lot of goals, and they averaged 3.34 goals per game last season. They will have to score to win in this one. The Kings got a little better over the off-season, so the Avalanche will have to lock in with their attack. MacKinnon, and Rantanen will create chances, and get the puck to the middle of the ice for their teammates to score. However, they will need to net four or five goals.

One big aspect of this game is going to be the goaltending. Georgiev will need to be at his best in this game. The Kings will attack the net, and get their shots off, so Georgiev will have to make some saves in this game. It would be nice for the Avalanche skaters to get their bodies in front of the puck, and block off some shooting lanes, but Georgiev will have to be the reason the Avalanche win this game.

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles got better over the off-season in my opinion. The addition of Pierre-Luc Dubois was huge for them, and he will make an immediate impact. Paired with Kopitar, Kempe, and Fiala, the Kings are going to be very dangerous this season. Their attack should get a boost, and it should be fairly even, just like last season. With this, the Kings should be a threat to cover the spread a lot this season.

Final Avalanche-Kings Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. The Avalanche and Kings are both capable of finding the back of the net multiple times in the game, but they both have some solid goaltending play. It will be about who breaks first. I am going to take the Kings to cover this spread at home, as underdogs.

Final Avalanche-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings +1.5 (-245), Under 6.5 (-128)